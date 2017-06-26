Sections

Tech

Here's How To Get Magic Harry Potter Effects On Your News Feed

A little more magic for muggles everywhere

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you type "Harry Potter" on Facebook today, you're in for a surprise.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

It works if you write "Harry Potter" on your timeline, or if you write it in a comment, and it's like magic — wand, lighting bolts, the whole deal.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
popkey.co / Via giphy.com

The special effects also work when you post the names of Hogwarts houses on Facebook.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The Harry Potter series turns 20 this month, which appears to be why Facebook is rolling out the fun.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Even Mark Zuckerberg got in on the celebration.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: zuck

Zucky Potter is a pretty good nickname, amirite?

Alex Kantrowitz/ Facebook

Happy 20th birthday, Harry Potter. One year until we can hang out in a bar together.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

