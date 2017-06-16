Here’s A Near Comprehensive List Of All The Violence Aired On Facebook Live

Since its debut in December 2015, Facebook Live has been used to broadcast acts of violence — murders, gang rapes, assaults, tortures, shooting aftermaths, child abuse, suicides and suicide attempts. In May 2017, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would do more to respond to violence aired on its platform, starting with the addition of 3,000 community operations people to the 4,500 person team currently working to review reports of violent content and other content issues.
While some of these Facebook Live broadcasts make national and international headlines, many others do not. BuzzFeed News asked Facebook for a comprehensive list of violent incidents broadcast via Live, but the company declined to provide one. So we scoured news reports to compile a list of our own, beginning with the service's debut in December 2015. We then showed the list to Facebook, which said four of the videos did not air on Live. We removed them to arrive at a final number: To date, at least 45 violent incidents have been aired on Facebook Live.
Should more incidents occur in the future, we will update this list.
Schenectady Shooting by Cops Streamed Live
Suspect Dead, Officer Injured in Shootout Broadcast on Facebook Live
Man Dies After Lighting Himself on Fire in Facebook Live Video
Two Teen Girls Face Murder Charges for Beating Student to Death on Facebook Live: Report
Georgia Girl OK After Suicide Attempt on Facebook, Authorities Say
Baldwin County Man Committed Suicide on Facebook Live, Sheriff's Office Reports
Man Streams Himself Murdering Baby Daughter on Facebook Live, Then Kills Himself
Deadly Easter Shooting in Pahokee Caught on 'Facebook Live' Video; Neighbors Call for Unity, Answers (off camera)
Sonepat Man Live-Streams Suicide on Facebook
‘I’ve Been Shot’: Teens on Facebook Live During Shooting
Police Connect Facebook Live Video to Brentwood Drive Shooting (off camera)
Gunman Live Streams on Facebook as He Shoots at Passing Cars and Cops in Los Angeles Before Being Arrested by a SWAT Team (no one hurt)
Suspected Gang Rape of Chicago Teen Streamed on Facebook Live
US Man Broadcasts His Own Death on Facebook Live After Police Shoot Him During Traffic Stop
2 Arrested in Deadly Dallas Drug Shooting Reportedly Shown on Facebook Live
Fayetteville Man's Dying Moments Streamed on Facebook, Victim's Family Seek Answers
Radio DJ and Producer Shot Dead by Assassins While Reading the News on Facebook Live (off camera)
Two Slovenian Men Are Arrested After Victim Dies Following Sickening 20-minute Beating That Was Streamed on Facebook Live
Chicago Violence: Toddler’s Killing Is Captured on Facebook Live as City’s Pain Plays on a Loop
Aspiring Actor Kills Self on Facebook Live After Arrest
Teen Broadcasts Her Suicide on Facebook Live
Facebook Live 'Broadcasts Gang Rape' of Woman in Sweden
In La Rochelle, in Charente-Maritime, a Young Woman Tried to End Her Days Live on Facebook (French)
Mom Seen in Facebook Live Video With 2-Year-Old Son Taped to the Wall Is Arrested
Clark County Teen Live Streams Suicide Attempt
Chicago Torture: Facebook Live Video Leads to 4 Arrests
Family Responds After 'Thousands' Watch Woman Die on Facebook Live in Front of Her Son
Facebook Live Suicide Attempt: Girl Was Fed Up of Being Beaten by Neighbours
Fatal Memphis Club Shooting Caught Live on Facebook (off camera)
RAW VIDEO: Facebook Live Records 19 Gunshots as Mass Shooting Unfolds at Shawnee Park (audio only)
Akron Teen Records Himself Shooting at Neighbor's Home on Facebook Live (off camera, no one hurt)
Shooting on St Stephen’s Road Captured on Facebook Live Video (off camera)
Social Media Horror: Horrific Moment Heartbroken Young Man Shoots Himself Live on Facebook After Break Up
Deadly Police Shooting in Phoenix Broadcast Live on TV, Online
Moment Gunman Shoots Three People in Virginia Streamed Live on Facebook by Victim
Aftermath of Fatal Falcon Heights Officer-Involved Shooting Captured on Video
Man Live Streams His Own Shooting on Facebook Live
