Tech

Facebook Just Hit 2 Billion Users. Here's How Big That Number Is

Another milestone for the social giant — in context.

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Facebook is now used by 2 billion people each month, the company announced today

A number so big it's hard to comprehend

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

But here is some context

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

If you add up the populations of China, The United States, Mexico and Japan you get roughly 1.9 billion people (source: CIA)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Each day, 1.9 billion Coke drinks are served (source: Coke)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

100 years ago, the world's population was 1.9 billion people (source: Earth Policy Institute)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Add up The BBC, Washington Post, New York Times and The Guardian's total audiences and you don't even hit one billion.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

For Facebook, 2 billion may be nice. But the company is aiming higher.

The world's population is currently 7.5 billion, so there's plenty of room to grow

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com


With great power comes great responsibility

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

