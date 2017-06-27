Facebook Just Hit 2 Billion Users. Here's How Big That Number Is

Another milestone for the social giant — in context.

Facebook is now used by 2 billion people each month, the company announced today

A number so big it's hard to comprehend

But here is some context

If you add up the populations of China, The United States, Mexico and Japan you get roughly 1.9 billion people (source: CIA)

Each day, 1.9 billion Coke drinks are served (source: Coke)

100 years ago, the world's population was 1.9 billion people (source: Earth Policy Institute)

Add up The BBC, Washington Post, New York Times and The Guardian's total audiences and you don't even hit one billion.

For Facebook, 2 billion may be nice. But the company is aiming higher.

The world's population is currently 7.5 billion, so there's plenty of room to grow



With great power comes great responsibility





