Several of Silicon Valley’s top executives at its largest companies have spoken out against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that separates migrant children from their parents at the border. Statements condemning the practice have poured out in the past few days, and many tech leaders have also encouraged people to donate to nonprofits that help support migrants and their families at the US border.
This isn’t Silicon Valley’s first dustup with the Trump administration on immigration. In January 2017, many of the same companies and CEOs pushed back on the administration's travel ban.
Here are the tech companies’ statements:
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook had particularly strong words in an interview with the Irish Times:
“It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop,” said Cook, who leads the most valuable company in the world. “We’ve always felt everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. In this case, that’s not happening.”
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg:
“Organizations like Texas Civil Rights Project and RAICES are doing great work helping families at the US border get legal advice and translation services, as well as documenting what is happening on the ground to make sure these stories are shared. I've donated to them and I encourage you to as well. We need to stop this policy right now.”
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg:
“Listening to the cries of children separated from their parents is unbearable. The practice of family separation on our border needs to end now. We can't look away. How we treat those most vulnerable says a lot about who we are. Please consider supporting organizations like RAICES and Texas Civil Rights Project who are doing great work to help these families.”
Microsoft
Microsoft spokesperson:
"Microsoft is not working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or U.S. Customs and Border Protection on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border, and contrary to some speculation, we are not aware of Azure or Azure services being used for this purpose. As a company, Microsoft is dismayed by the forcible separation of children from their families at the border. Family unification has been a fundamental tenet of American policy and law since the end of World War II. As a company Microsoft has worked for over 20 years to combine technology with the rule of law to ensure that children who are refugees and immigrants can remain with their parents. We need to continue to build on this noble tradition rather than change course now. We urge the administration to change its policy and Congress to pass legislation ensuring children are no longer separated from their families."
(Microsoft attracted scrutiny Monday when the company briefly deleted, then replaced, a company blog that discussed how Microsoft’s Azure cloud software has a role in enabling the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] agency to deliver services like "[accelerating] facial recognition and identification.")
Google CEO Sundar Pichai:
Airbnb
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:
Uber
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi:
Yelp
Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman:
Tesla
CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday:
“I hope the kids are ok.” He also said he is “one of the top donors to the @ACLU." A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment further.
Lyft
Lyft CEO Logan Green:
Lyft cofounder John Zimmer:
Twilio
Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson:
"Intentionally separating families is objectively wrong, and we must fight it vigorously. No matter what excuses are made, let’s call this what it is: collective punishment. The practice of punishing family members is not just morally offensive, it’s also a war crime under the Geneva Accord. We are punishing children for the possibility that their parents have committed a minor crime (a misdemeanor actually), or no crime at all — in the case of amnesty seekers. We are terrorizing people with a horror greater than losing your own life: losing your child."
You can read Lawson's full post on Medium.
eBay
eBay CEO Devin Wenig:
Postmates
Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann:
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti:
Salesforce
When contacted on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Salesforce pointed BuzzFeed News to a Thursday tweet that referenced the New Testament from CEO Marc Benioff and other messages from company executives.
Amazon, Etsy, and Shopify declined to comment. Netflix, Snapchat, Oracle, Palantir, and IBM did not immediately comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
