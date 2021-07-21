Michaela Coel Just Signed On For The "Black Panther" Sequel And Fans Know Exactly Who They Want Her To Play

While Michaela's role in the sequel is obviously still very under wraps, she's reportedly already on set working on the film.
And although nothing's been confirmed, fans have one particular role in mind for the star...
Over the past year, Michaela has completely skyrocketed to fame following the release of I May Destroy You.
Michaela not only wrote, directed, and produced the series, but also starred in the poignant show, which was based on her own personal experiences.
In the process of shopping the show, she fired her US talent agency and currently is unrepresented — which makes her casting news even more impressive.
In addition to her immense talent, Michaela also absolutely killed it at the Black Panther premiere in 2018 (in a dress she designed herself), so this seems like it's going to be an incredible role for her.
No additional cast has been announced, but Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are likely reprise their roles.
And although the late Chadwick Boseman will not be a part of the film, the cast and crew are committed to making him proud in the upcoming sequel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released next summer.
Share This Article
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.