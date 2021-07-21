Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.

    Michaela Coel Just Signed On For The "Black Panther" Sequel And Fans Know Exactly Who They Want Her To Play

    Fans know exactly who they want her to portray.

    In absolutely perfect casting news, Michaela Coel has signed on for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!!!

    Michaela has short black hair and smiles while wearing a black turtleneck
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    While Michaela's role in the sequel is obviously still very under wraps, she's reportedly already on set working on the film.

    Michaela wears a maroon and while geometric patterned dress with a plunging neckline and layered sleeves
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    And although nothing's been confirmed, fans have one particular role in mind for the star...

    Chris Harnick @chrisharnick

    WHAT IF: Michaela Coel is STORM? https://t.co/sxrFMK0sHK

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    Matt Kennedy / Marvel / Everett Collection; Sophy Holland for Variety @sophyholland / Via Twitter: @chrisharnick
    Nora Dominick @noradominick

    can you imagine if michaela coel enters the MCU as Storm?!?! I'll collapse #WakandaForever

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    @noradominick / Via Twitter: @noradominick
    Catherine Powell @CatherinePowell

    If Michaela Coel ends up playing Storm it will solve global warming. https://t.co/8Re7tNfwZN

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    @CatherinePowell / Via Twitter: @CatherinePowell

    Over the past year, Michaela has completely skyrocketed to fame following the release of I May Destroy You.

    Michaela not only wrote, directed, and produced the series, but also starred in the poignant show, which was based on her own personal experiences.

    In the process of shopping the show, she fired her US talent agency and currently is unrepresented — which makes her casting news even more impressive.

    Michaela has shoulder length braided hair while wearing a colorful halter dress
    John Phillips / Getty Images

    Michaela now works through her indie label Falkna Productions, which co-produced I May Destroy You.

    In addition to her immense talent, Michaela also absolutely killed it at the Black Panther premiere in 2018 (in a dress she designed herself), so this seems like it's going to be an incredible role for her.

    Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

    No additional cast has been announced, but Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are likely reprise their roles.

    Some of the Black Panther cast accept an award on stage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner

    And although the late Chadwick Boseman will not be a part of the film, the cast and crew are committed to making him proud in the upcoming sequel.

    Chadwick gives the Wakanda Forever sign
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released next summer.

    Share This Article

    TV and Movies

    Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

    Newsletter signup form