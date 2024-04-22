Over 6.5 Million People Watched This Dismissed Juror Share Their Hilarious First Reaction To Seeing Trump In The Courtroom: "He Looked Less Orange"

Following a search for citizens who can remain impartial during court proceedings, 12 jurors have finally been selected to decide on former president Donald Trump's historic hush money trial.
For those who need a recap: Charges brought against Trump — of which there are 34 counts of falsifying business records — relate to a $130,000 payment that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels to allegedly "silence claims [Trump] had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels," HuffPost reports. For his part, Trump has denied the affair, and he claims prosecutors are politically motivated.
Opening statements kicked off this morning, and as the judge, lawyers, Trump, and witnesses filed into the courtroom, clips of dismissed jurors started going viral.
One video making the rounds came from an MSNBC reporter who asked a dismissed juror about the moment they realized they had potentially been called to sit in on Trump's trial, as well as their experience with the selection process.
The dismissed juror shared: "We were here on Tuesday from 9 a.m., but we realized that it's about this case at 4 p.m. We went into the courtroom, and we saw Donald Trump. I was shocked."
"I was sitting [in the] second row, six feet away. And when I realized that Trump is there, I was like, 'Oh wow.' I couldn't believe it... Everybody was shocked. Everybody was frozen."