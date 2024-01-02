Skip To Content
    Video Of A Japan Airlines Flight Landing While On Fire Is Going Viral, And All 379 Passengers Survived

    The crew achieved the unthinkable.

    Alexa Lisitza
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan.

    birds eye view of a japanese city
    Str / JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

    So, according to the New York Times, members of Japan's coast guard were dispatched to deliver needed supplies via aircraft to some of the country's hardest-hit areas. However, disaster struck this morning when one of these aircrafts was involved in a collision with a Japan Airlines plane carrying passengers.

    in the distance a landing plane is leaving a trail of fire behind it
    Video of the incident's aftermath has been circling online, revealing how the passenger airliner burst into flames while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

    Images of the plane are terrifying.

    the plane on fire
    Str / JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

    But, miraculously, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared in a press conference that all 379 passengers and crew members have been evacuated and are safe.

    Str / JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

    However, five members of the coast guard team were killed and the pilot severely injured, USA Today reports.

    smoke from the plane rising up
    Str / JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

    In the wake of these back-to-back tragedies, the public has expressed support for Japan online and applauded the passenger airline's crew for their quick action when saving all of the nearly 400 passengers.

    The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.