A Video About Millennial Managers Went Viral, And Now People Are Saying They're Actually "Wolves In Sheep's Clothing"

Within the last decade, millennials have led companies, offices, and employees of both older and younger generations.
They're "a force to be reckoned with," according to Forbes, because, unlike previous generations, millennials are unafraid of rebranding, adopting new technology, and changing how we define productivity. Which all sounds great, right? Well, maybe not.
Recently, TikToker robdon567, who is known for posting first-person skits on the platform, shared a video called, "POV: You Have a Millennial Manager."
In the clip, Rob feigns a video meeting between an anonymous employee and their seemingly supportive millennial manager who tells his employee not to work while out sick; encourages them to run quick errands during work; checks in on their mental health with regards to work, and more.