Why is the Grinch thicker than me?
How the Grinch Stole Thickness pic.twitter.com/W2QghPpKEM— Pablo Sexcobar (@NMJMRedux) December 6, 2021
wasn't his heart that grew three sizes that day— frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) December 6, 2021
Jim Carrying a lot https://t.co/8LVqO2Vu3u— Emmett Watkins Jr. (@Ejsponge61) December 8, 2021
walkin round w his grussy hanging out https://t.co/iBCsOCSV3O— dillón (@fat_akon) December 7, 2021
I’m pulling up to the holiday cheermeister if they’re built like this out in whoville https://t.co/TWhsaFwRdo— so los (@TSC_los) December 8, 2021
Damn, even the grinch got a BBL😒😅😂 https://t.co/ixtk7BRlOO— V. (@who2thatg1rl) December 7, 2021
You could put an elf on that shelf https://t.co/AV6wZPHcg6— jAcob (@identitticrisis) December 7, 2021
double cheeked up on a Christmas afternoon— Pablo Sexcobar (@NMJMRedux) December 6, 2021
Why the grinch thicker than me :(— avocado thottie (@lildedjanet) December 7, 2021
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 👀 https://t.co/2vtNLN3HMb— Arrington (@arrington171) December 7, 2021
You're a thick one, Mr. Grinch. https://t.co/l8gbojyG9T— alejandro (@Alexzzanderrr) December 8, 2021
Who gave the Grinch yams https://t.co/5IyImPdalu— Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) December 7, 2021