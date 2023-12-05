Skip To Content
    My Favorite Holiday Pastime Is Seeing The Thick Grinch Go Viral, And This Year's Reactions Are Even Better Than 2022

    Why is the Grinch thicker than me?

    by Alexa Lisitza

    You know the Grinch. Alleged stealer of Christmas. Owner of a teeny, tiny heart. And an ultimate Whoville-hating diva.

    Well, an image of someone dressed as the beloved character tends to go viral every year, and each time there's a new batch of people who have never seen it before. So, if you're one of those unburdened souls, I'm here to let you in on a timeline pastime...

    Behold! The Grinch Who Stole Thick-mas:

    Twitter: @NMJMRedux

    Yes, the double-cheeked-up Grinch has come to spread holiday cheer once again, and the reactions are hilarious. Here are some absolute gems:

    Twitter: @the_blueprint

    Twitter: @Ejsponge61

    Twitter: @fat_akon

    Twitter: @TSC_los

    Twitter: @who2thatg1rl

    Twitter: @identitticrisis

    Twitter: @NMJMRedux

    Twitter: @lildedjanet

    Twitter: @arrington171

    Twitter: @Alexzzanderrr

    Twitter: @ThatDudeMCFLY

    Happy holidays!