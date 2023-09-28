18 Photos Of Un-Neighborly Behavior That Prove The People Living Next Door Are Totally Unhinged

At least once in your life, it's likely that you'll end up with a nosy, odd, or flat out rude next door neighbor, but I hope they're nothing like the experiences these 18 people had:
1.
This person's neighbor installed two cameras that point directly at their basement windows:
2.
This person's neighbor will not tolerate the building's package thief:
3.
This person's neighbor was practicing archery and accidentally shot an arrow through their window:
4.
This person's neighbor keeps trying to steal avocados from their tree by leveraging a net over their fence:
5.
This person's neighbor is upset that they have to get in and out of their car for an early morning shift:
6.
This person's neighbor keeps tossing their dog's poop over the fence and into their yard:
7.
This person's neighbor parks their car diagonally across two parking spaces so that he and his wife don't miss out on the prime spots:
8.
And this person's neighbor keeps shoveling his snow into their yard:
9.
This person's neighbor has nothing better to do than be very, very, very upset that they put their Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving:
10.
This person's neighbor was playing around and accidentally misfired a gun into their apartment:
11.
This person's neighbor has a few peacocks as pets, and they repeatedly sneak into their garage and poop on their car:
12.
This person's neighbor left them a note, threatening legal action if they continue using the public parking in front of their home:
13.
This person's neighbor bought a super bright light that mercilessly shines directly into their window every night:
14.
This person built a fence around their property, and their neighbor responded by raising their own fence by two feet and adding a camera to seemingly peek in:
15.
This person's neighbor received their landscaping delivery by accident, and instead of returning it, they're now offering to sell it back:
16.
This person's neighbor is hoarding bikes, scooters, chairs, and other random items on their balcony:
17.
This person says their nosy neighbor hadn't seen their cat in the window for a few days, so they grew concerned and tried to saw the handle off their door to check on the cat:
18.
And finally, this person says they were simply hosting their kid's friends for a play date, and their neighbor reported them, claiming they were running an illegal home daycare:
What's the worst experience you've had with a neighbor? Let us know in the comments.