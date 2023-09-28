18 Photos Of Un-Neighborly Behavior That Prove The People Living Next Door Are Totally Unhinged

If my neighbor installed a camera that pointed directly into my window, I would install one right back at them.

by Alexa Lisitza

At least once in your life, it's likely that you'll end up with a nosy, odd, or flat out rude next door neighbor, but I hope they're nothing like the experiences these 18 people had:

1. This person's neighbor installed two cameras that point directly at their basement windows:

A window with a camera on it
Educational_Bit8972 / Via reddit.com

2. This person's neighbor will not tolerate the building's package thief:

&quot;Whoever took my package I will find out who you are&quot;
Optimal_Jaguar_8773 / Via reddit.com

3. This person's neighbor was practicing archery and accidentally shot an arrow through their window:

An arrow in the wall
this-is-cursed / Via reddit.com

4. This person's neighbor keeps trying to steal avocados from their tree by leveraging a net over their fence:

Someone using a net under a tree
kNockz00 / Via reddit.com

5. This person's neighbor is upset that they have to get in and out of their car for an early morning shift:

&quot;Have some common sense!!!!&quot;
Icy_Deer7055 / Via reddit.com

6. This person's neighbor keeps tossing their dog's poop over the fence and into their yard:

A large pile of dog poop
Anonymous / Via reddit.com

7. This person's neighbor parks their car diagonally across two parking spaces so that he and his wife don't miss out on the prime spots:

A VW bug parked badly
reedtheraccoon / Via reddit.com

8. And this person's neighbor keeps shoveling his snow into their yard:

A man shoveling snow
allthepoutine / Via reddit.com

9. This person's neighbor has nothing better to do than be very, very, very upset that they put their Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving:

&quot;It is not fucking Christmas take them down&quot;
Ezzy17 / Via reddit.com

10. This person's neighbor was playing around and accidentally misfired a gun into their apartment:

A bullet hole in the ceiling
_AbacusMC_ / Via reddit.com

11. This person's neighbor has a few peacocks as pets, and they repeatedly sneak into their garage and poop on their car:

Peacocks on top of someone&#x27;s Jeep
Dad_2_B / Via reddit.com

12. This person's neighbor left them a note, threatening legal action if they continue using the public parking in front of their home:

&quot;I will call tow truck if I have too&quot;
estunum / Via reddit.com

13. This person's neighbor bought a super bright light that mercilessly shines directly into their window every night:

&quot;My neighbor has a super bright pink light that shines directly into my room into my bed&quot;
TheNotTooDarkLord / Via reddit.com

14. This person built a fence around their property, and their neighbor responded by raising their own fence by two feet and adding a camera to seemingly peek in:

A fence with a camera looking into someone&#x27;s backyard
Magicisntreallyreal / Via reddit.com

15. This person's neighbor received their landscaping delivery by accident, and instead of returning it, they're now offering to sell it back:

&quot;but if you wanted to trade something for it we could work something out.&quot;
BigMacDaddy99 / Via reddit.com

16. This person's neighbor is hoarding bikes, scooters, chairs, and other random items on their balcony:

A balcony littered with items
Anonymous / Via reddit.com

17. This person says their nosy neighbor hadn't seen their cat in the window for a few days, so they grew concerned and tried to saw the handle off their door to check on the cat:

Saw marks on a door knob
Anonymous / Via reddit.com

18. And finally, this person says they were simply hosting their kid's friends for a play date, and their neighbor reported them, claiming they were running an illegal home daycare:

&quot;This is not a daycare. I just have kids!&quot;
JustJJ92 / Via reddit.com

What's the worst experience you've had with a neighbor? Let us know in the comments.