And to be honest, most think Comp is being wayyy to generous by only suggesting keeping 10% separate because he shouldn't need access to 90%.

"Not the asshole. This would be a huge red flag for me. You’re only asking for 10% in separate accounts (which frankly I don’t think is enough) and he’s refusing to trust you with even that much. If he doesn’t trust you financially, is he ready for marriage?

For context, my husband and I have been together 19 years, married 11. We have one joint investment account and that’s it. Otherwise finances are completely separate and we split bills. If I were you, I’d be insisting on a prenup," user u/Elle_Vetica said.