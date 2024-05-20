Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Imagine if the education department got a $250,000-worth recruitment tool.
MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team—courtesy of @bramanmotors ! pic.twitter.com/I27NUAgsge— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 9, 2024
Teachers have to buy their own pencils. https://t.co/sydzhuVtDs— P.B. Gomez (@pbgomez_) May 13, 2024
At USPS we drive 40+ year old vehicles that have no air conditioning. Or airbags. https://t.co/nWydqmCThV— Eze (@Ezekeil42) May 14, 2024
Who needs Healthcare, really?— Son Of Jam (@RvrLrd) May 11, 2024
😃 Florida, you have other things to worry about… like SO many other things. https://t.co/bML8n8KlLR— KING JA 🌟. (@Jataviusss) May 14, 2024
That's fucking gross.— Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 11, 2024