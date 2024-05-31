And while we cannot know when, where, and how these shells will be used, Haley's actions come amidst growing sentiments for a ceasefire following an Israeli air strike (and resulting fire) on a camp meant for displaced Palestinians in the city of Rafah.

According to the BBC, at least 45 people were killed in the attack and hundreds more wounded.



In response to wide criticism the attack faced for killing everyday people, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a parliament address: “Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap. We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”