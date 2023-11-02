Browse links
No, styrofoam noodle cups are not microwavable.
Cup Noodles will be microwavable for the first time in 50 years thanks to new cup design 🍜— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 1, 2023
📸: Chris McGrath/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ODwSKQRME6
what the fuck do you mean these weren’t microwavble before??? https://t.co/X3CWSNmiz2— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 2, 2023
First time? https://t.co/vrtRwBJuMV pic.twitter.com/GrolRvnXPy— Prezi Banks. 🐻🇬🇭 (@AfrikanKing_) November 2, 2023
every day i find out i spent my whole childhood doing random irreparable damage to my tiny body https://t.co/TfiBCSbYYn— black queer nyc tattoo artist. (@zvvzhe) November 2, 2023
“it wasn’t microwaveable before??”— Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) November 2, 2023
My brothers in Christ, the container is styrofoam 😭 https://t.co/v1KbBpWvg1
The Comments and Quotes really prove that no one reads the instructions. https://t.co/iNBljxih73 pic.twitter.com/y8sVMYMZSq— Thanos Pagkidis (@ThanosPagkidis1) November 2, 2023
I always saw my mom heat water up in a kettle on the stove, pour it in the cup, & then sit a plate on top & let them sit to cook lol. The instructions were literally on the package. 😂 https://t.co/Jos0EtLdnk— Carramello (@_carramello) November 2, 2023
I never used a microwave for this in my life. I’m judging u all https://t.co/5kTIyyJqzC— Fado Dias (@MindtoConrad) November 2, 2023
you guys didn’t know you weren’t supposed to microwave ramen..? (I read the warning label and still did)— ultimate boyfailure (@vampboyjino) November 2, 2023