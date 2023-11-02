    "No One Reads The Instructions": Cup Noodles Will Be Microwavable In 2024 — And Millions Are Shocked Because They've Been Microwaving Them For Years

    No, styrofoam noodle cups are not microwavable.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let me set the scene. It's around 6 p.m., you've just gotten home from work or school, and you're dead tired. So, you reach for a cup of noodles because it's simple, delicious, and quick to make. You peel back the lid, fill the cup with water, pop it in the microwave, and *happy sigh* dinner is ready!

    A cup of noodles with chopsticks in them
    Yuto Photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    And if that was your routine, then you may be shocked to learn that the company behind Cup Noodles, Nissin Foods, recently announced that they'll begin filling grocery stores with paper cups in 2024 — which will make the product microwavable for the first time since their US launch in 1973.

    A pack of cup Noodles
    Nissin / Via amazon.com

    Yes. The noodle cups have not been microwave safe for about 50 years.

    Closeup of Chrissy Teigen with a surprised face
    NBC Universal Domestic Television / Via giphy.com

    Many people have apparently been ignoring the warning label for the past half century, because a culture page shared Nissin's new product news on Twitter, and 42 million views later, the internet erupted in shock.

    Twitter: @mymixtapez

    First, noodle lovers questioned how they could have made this mistake their whole lives:

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    Twitter: @AfrikanKing_

    Twitter: @zvvzhe

    Twitter: @WhyVeeES

    Then others questioned why anyone would think the styrofoam cups were microwave safe to begin with:

    Twitter: @Jani__Gee

    Twitter: @ThanosPagkidis1

    Twitter: @_carramello

    Twitter: @MindtoConrad

    Twitter: @vampboyjino

    And now we're all waiting for paper cups to drop so we can enjoy microwaving our noodles in peace.