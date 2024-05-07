    22 Ruthless Yet Harmless Jokes About Yesterday's Met Gala

    The Met Gala is my favorite time of year because everyone puts on their Anna Wintour glasses and becomes a candid fashion critic.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The first Monday in May has come and gone, meaning we've seen all the lewks celebs wore on the Met Gala's green carpet.

    Elegant event with guests in formal attire; one individual stands out in a voluminous, ruffled gown ascending stairs
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    This year's theme was "Garden of Time" and, as is tradition, internet critics showed up and showed out online with their critiques.

    me judging all the Met Gala looks while looking like this at home. pic.twitter.com/VZ5josFuJn

    — Jagrizzz (@kandapohaa) May 7, 2024
    HBO / Via Twitter: @kandapohaa

    Here are some of the most ruthless yet harmless jokes about last night's event:

    1.

    maddie from euphoria on her way to algebra https://t.co/6ubhTPFpkM

    — ‎ً (@wicckaris) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @wicckaris

    2.

    I can’t wait for someone interview Kim so I can watch her try to take enough air into her diaphragm to say a sentence #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BywGAH2HEC

    — Libby (@Libbotomy) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @Libbotomy

    3.

    Kim Kardashian’s waist as soon as she comes out of that waist trainer:#MetGala pic.twitter.com/jf8oEhGWmI

    — slick ηick (@Creat1ve) May 7, 2024
    YouTube: Ciara / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @Creat1ve

    4.

    close enough welcome back billie eilish https://t.co/2aMnjEz0SL

    — sarah ! (@softcrevoid) May 7, 2024
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Twitter: @softcrevoid

    5.

    She never disappoints…..when it comes to pissing me off pic.twitter.com/2GrIQfkmz6

    — DIDU (@muglare) May 6, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Via Twitter: @muglare

    6.

    Girl I saw 4,000 gays wearing this at the Renaissance Tour https://t.co/xVd1cQd0OU

    — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @B7Album

    7.

    Carrie on her way to go get dumped by Big for the 82nd time https://t.co/mezOe7vaDV

    — jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Twitter: @blackcindyy

    8.

    Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC

    — billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @billydyson_

    9.

    call an ambulance but not for me. pic.twitter.com/C4X7eYYFnf

    — aidan (@AlDANS_) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @AlDANS_

    10.

    nigga dressed like steve harvey https://t.co/iEZcH9pgI2

    — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Twitter: @upblissed

    11.

    She look like a panic attack. https://t.co/j0Ql9AXini

    — AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) May 7, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @MelechThomas

    12.

    Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ

    — andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
    20th Century Studios / Via Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

    13.

    this is so funny bc she saw the girls weren’t serving and got back in the line 😭 https://t.co/vT07ccjzpn

    — alex (@userctrI) May 7, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Via Twitter: @userctrI

    14.

    Don’t get in an elevator with her tonight! https://t.co/yio7ZioJLh

    — MY MOTHER IS NOT WHITE (@AshGotThis) May 7, 2024
    Variety / Via Twitter: @AshGotThis

    15.

    She looks like she's gonna send so many donations to Katniss Everdeen in the arena https://t.co/c3H3eAoA1u

    — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @aguirreryan

    16.

    🚨Taylor Swift has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/k4EdeumG2P

    — Joel (@JoelHernon) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @JoelHernon

    17.

    “this is boring”
    “CHOP”
    “who let them in”
    “men in suits as usual”
    “go girl give us nothing”#MetGala pic.twitter.com/3xDlOw9KpB

    — mo (@everlikeme) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @everlikeme

    18.

    he looks like he wants to be in the room where it happens https://t.co/mb1sugvLCD

    — tabitha (@cinedruig) May 7, 2024
    Vogue / Via Twitter: @cinedruig

    19.

    fight back @RealChalamet https://t.co/lfEdYwUfNu

    — Mike’s Mic Charts (@mikesmicYT) May 7, 2024
    Vogue / Via Twitter: @mikesmicYT

    20.

    The only one who would have ATE that #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y894FAGVAM

    — acia (@forletterboxd_) May 6, 2024
    Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @forletterboxd_

    21.

    i fear i've grown too fond of him to even care about the fit being underwhelming https://t.co/72exG2lOa6

    — iris (@W0LFOFWALLSTRT) May 6, 2024
    Variety / Via Twitter: @W0LFOFWALLSTRT

    22.

    I know a Sailor Moon fan when I see one!!! https://t.co/7W4jg4zcSV

    — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @eentertainment / Via Twitter: @MorganJerkins

    Who had your favorite look of the night? Let us know in the comments.

