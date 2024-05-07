22 Ruthless Yet Harmless Jokes About Yesterday's Met Gala
The Met Gala is my favorite time of year because everyone puts on their Anna Wintour glasses and becomes a candid fashion critic.
The first Monday in May has come and gone, meaning we've seen all the lewks celebs wore on the Met Gala's green carpet.
This year's theme was "Garden of Time" and, as is tradition, internet critics showed up and showed out online with their critiques.
me judging all the Met Gala looks while looking like this at home. pic.twitter.com/VZ5josFuJn— Jagrizzz (@kandapohaa) May 7, 2024
Here are some of the most ruthless yet harmless jokes about last night's event:
1.
maddie from euphoria on her way to algebra https://t.co/6ubhTPFpkM— ً (@wicckaris) May 6, 2024
2.
I can’t wait for someone interview Kim so I can watch her try to take enough air into her diaphragm to say a sentence #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BywGAH2HEC— Libby (@Libbotomy) May 7, 2024
3.
Kim Kardashian’s waist as soon as she comes out of that waist trainer:#MetGala pic.twitter.com/jf8oEhGWmI— slick ηick (@Creat1ve) May 7, 2024
4.
close enough welcome back billie eilish https://t.co/2aMnjEz0SL— sarah ! (@softcrevoid) May 7, 2024
5.
She never disappoints…..when it comes to pissing me off pic.twitter.com/2GrIQfkmz6— DIDU (@muglare) May 6, 2024
6.
Girl I saw 4,000 gays wearing this at the Renaissance Tour https://t.co/xVd1cQd0OU— COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) May 6, 2024
7.
Carrie on her way to go get dumped by Big for the 82nd time https://t.co/mezOe7vaDV— jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 6, 2024
8.
Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC— billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024
9.
call an ambulance but not for me. pic.twitter.com/C4X7eYYFnf— aidan (@AlDANS_) May 6, 2024
10.
nigga dressed like steve harvey https://t.co/iEZcH9pgI2— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) May 6, 2024
11.
She look like a panic attack. https://t.co/j0Ql9AXini— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) May 7, 2024
12.
Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ— andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
13.
this is so funny bc she saw the girls weren’t serving and got back in the line 😭 https://t.co/vT07ccjzpn— alex (@userctrI) May 7, 2024
14.
Don’t get in an elevator with her tonight! https://t.co/yio7ZioJLh— MY MOTHER IS NOT WHITE (@AshGotThis) May 7, 2024
15.
She looks like she's gonna send so many donations to Katniss Everdeen in the arena https://t.co/c3H3eAoA1u— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) May 6, 2024
16.
🚨Taylor Swift has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/k4EdeumG2P— Joel (@JoelHernon) May 6, 2024
17.
“this is boring”— mo (@everlikeme) May 6, 2024
“CHOP”
“who let them in”
“men in suits as usual”
“go girl give us nothing”#MetGala pic.twitter.com/3xDlOw9KpB
18.
he looks like he wants to be in the room where it happens https://t.co/mb1sugvLCD— tabitha (@cinedruig) May 7, 2024
19.
fight back @RealChalamet https://t.co/lfEdYwUfNu— Mike’s Mic Charts (@mikesmicYT) May 7, 2024
20.
The only one who would have ATE that #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y894FAGVAM— acia (@forletterboxd_) May 6, 2024
21.
i fear i've grown too fond of him to even care about the fit being underwhelming https://t.co/72exG2lOa6— iris (@W0LFOFWALLSTRT) May 6, 2024
22.
I know a Sailor Moon fan when I see one!!! https://t.co/7W4jg4zcSV— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) May 7, 2024