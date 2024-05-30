Another Billionaire Wants To Travel Miles Under Water To See The Titanic, And People Are Reacting How You Would Expect

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

Almost exactly one year ago, on June 18, 2023, a deep-sea submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions imploded after taking off on a tour to view the underwater wreckage site of the Titanic with five people on board.

A smartphone screen displaying the OceanGate logo, with a scuba diver in the background underwater
Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At the time, the vessel had been missing for days with a suspected 96-hour oxygen supply, and the world seemed to hold its breath as people awaited any related news. Ultimately, debris was spotted on the ocean floor, marking the first official signs of wreckage, and the US Coast Guard salvaged pieces.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2

— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023
Now, Larry Connor, a billionaire and Ohio real estate investor, plans to board a Triton Submarines submersible and travel miles beneath the ocean's surface to view — you guessed it — the Titanic.

A model of the Titanic displayed in a museum exhibit
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP via Getty Images

You may be asking, why would Larry want to do this? Well, according to Forbes, he wants to prove that ocean exploration is safe. When speaking to the Journal, Larry said he wants to "show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way."

An aerial view of the ocean with rippling waves
Songphol Thesakit / Getty Images

As you can imagine, people were disappointed but not surprised to hear of another billionaire expressing interest in visiting the Titanic. These tweets sum up people's reactions:

An orca in the water holding a handgun
Mike Drucker tweets, &quot;I’m not a religious man but I feel like God’s been pretty clear on this one&quot;
Twitter: @AerithReborn

Twitter: @keyladelslay

No date for the trip has been confirmed, but we'll keep you updated.