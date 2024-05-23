King Edward VII's X-Rated "Love Chair" Is Going Viral Because It's Kinky AF

He was also so freak nasty that our boy was nicknamed "Edward the Caresser."

Yes, according to Edward VII: The Prince of Wales and the Women He Loved, a book by historian and journalist Catharine Arnold, Edward had a line of sex workers, socialites, actresses, and aristocrats knocking at his bedchamber.



And he was so audacious with his open displays of affection for these women that he designated a pew at his coronation for "the King's special ladies," USA Today reports.