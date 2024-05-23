    King Edward VII's X-Rated "Love Chair" Is Going Viral Because It's Kinky AF

    Like Kendrick said: Freaky a** kings need to stay they a** inside.

    This is King Edward VII.

    He was the son of Queen Victoria – namesake of the Victorian Era – and the great-grandfather of the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II.

    He was also so freak nasty that our boy was nicknamed "Edward the Caresser."

    Yes, according to Edward VII: The Prince of Wales and the Women He Loved, a book by historian and journalist Catharine Arnold, Edward had a line of sex workers, socialites, actresses, and aristocrats knocking at his bedchamber. 

    And he was so audacious with his open displays of affection for these women that he designated a pew at his coronation for "the King's special ladies," USA Today reports

    His wife, Queen Alexandra, knew of his affairs and showed kindness toward the women she shared Edward with, even allowing his mistress, Alice Keppel, to visit Edward on his deathbed.

    The man's sex life was scandalous, to say the least, and if that's not enough horny history for you, then allow me to introduce you to a part of Edward's legacy that recently entranced nearly 18 million viewers when a video of one of his prized possessions went viral: his siège d'amour.

    AKA: HIS LOVE CHAIR.

    Marie Antoinette-inspired ornate chair with a floral print and curved design on display, resembling an upside-down chair in a museum setting
    It was specifically designed for King Edward's interest in having sex with two women at once. One on the top...

    An intricately designed antique exercise machine with ornate patterns, resembling a cross between a bench and a step ladder. A video length of 1:34 is shown in the corner
    ...and one on the bottom.

    Antique exercise machine with intricate design, detailed upholstery, and foot pedals, showcased against a plain background. Video duration 1:34
    If you're confused about how it works, allow these stick figures to illustrate. Example one:

    Three stick figures on an ornate vintage-style chair: two standing on top and one sitting below
    Example two:

    Intricately designed high-heeled shoes decorated with a floral pattern and surrounded by colorful stick figure drawings
    Example three:

    Three stick figures drawn atop a vintage ornate chair: one standing upright, another seated, and the third lying across the seat
    Example four:

    Three stick figures, one seated and two standing on an ornate piece of furniture shaped like two side-by-side chairs with floral cushions
    The options are truly endless and upon learning about the chair, people online were shocked.

    "BABY HE WAS KANKYYYY," one person said in response.

    "I DIDMT EVEN TEALIZE THE PERSON ON THE BOTTOM," another added before they were able to see my illustrious stick figures.

    Some suggested the chair showed an attentive side of the king. "Okay but he made sure the ladies were comfy 🤣🤣🤣 They had themselves a time!!"

    And admired his appreciation for detail. "The heel support for the feet so bro doesn't slip."

    King Edward VII was truly in his Christian Grey era.

    So yeah! There's your horny history of the day ya nasties.

    If you'd lke to see the chair in person, two replicas have been made. One is located in the Sex Machines Museum in Prague and another in a New Orleans antique shop called M.S. Rau.