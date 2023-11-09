Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing At These 14 Tweets From People Who, Like Me, Never Want To Work Another Day In Their Lives

    "Every Sunday night I feel like Bella in her depression chair in New Moon."

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Everything is expensive, and pay is bad, so it's no surprise that people are burnt out and overall tired of working. If you can relate, here are 14 people who considered clocking in to work and then said what we're all thinking:

    1.

    Twitter: @Jessx_09

    2.

    Twitter: @Amyy_Nicolee

    3.

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    4.

    Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

    5.

    Complex / Via Twitter: @invis4yo

    6.

    Twitter: @skinnysoymilk

    7.

    Twitter: @_randyyywith3ys

    8.

    Twitter: @mylifeiskara

    9.

    Twitter: @kristen_gilma

    10.

    Twitter: @niccoo_9

    11.

    Twitter: @jessalynnreyess

    12.

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    13.

    Splash Entertainment

    14.

    Twitter: @mikexjaynes