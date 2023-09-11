26 Completely Terrifying And Surreal Pictures Showing How Powerful The Earthquake In Morocco Was

2.Aerial footage shows how affected communities were turned to rubble...
3....as buildings, businesses, and homes crashed to the ground.
4.As of this morning, about 2,500 people have been reported dead, and at least 1,400 are critically injured. These numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts are underway.
5.However, rescue is not entirely easy in this case. According to CNN, the army, police, and civil defense members have been deployed to support all efforts, but flattened buildings and rubble are blocking road accessibility to some remote regions.
7.Because of this, reports say some Moroccans feel as if they must "fend for themselves" amidst the disaster.
8."The rescue efforts are ongoing to reach the difficult areas," a Moroccan government official told CNN. "The earthquake struck mountainous areas that are scattered geographically, and it’s difficult to reach these areas in some cases."
9. Heavy machinery is being utilized to clear the way so that help can get through currently impassible roads.
Watch: Search teams race against time to rescue survivors trapped under rubble more than 48 hours after the Morocco earthquake. The death toll has risen to 2,497, authorities say.#MoroccoEarthquake#Marrakech
13.Meanwhile, local villagers are doing what they can to build makeshift camps with bamboo...
14....and dig graves to bury their loved ones.
15.Families are searching their fallen homes for valued belongings.
16.One man was seen retrieving blankets from the wreckage.
17.And this family gathered all they have left as they waited for help.
18.Some communities have set up tents to gather under.
19.And others sleep outside.
20.Many have come together, using their bare hands to sift through what's left of their towns.
21.The United Nations estimated that about 300,000 people throughout the region have been affected, ABC News reported.
22.Leadership in several countries have pledged to help Morocco, including France, which intends to donate $5 million in aid and China, whose Red Cross Society has pledged to send $200,000 in emergency humanitarian cash.
23.And rescue teams from Spain, Britain, and Qatar have arrived.
24.As of right now, these rescue missions are of the utmost importance.
25.If you would like to help the people of Morocco, the International Federation of Red Cross is supporting the Moroccan Red Crescent's emergency response team with first aid and search and rescue efforts. You can donate to their fund here.
26.Or you can donate to the Islamic Relief USA nonprofit, whose fund is meant to support the immediate needs of the community through food, shelter, and healthcare assistance.