    26 Completely Terrifying And Surreal Pictures Showing How Powerful The Earthquake In Morocco Was

    The earthquake on Friday was the largest Morocco has seen in 120 years.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On Friday, a powerful earthquake hit Morocco in the High Atlas Mountains. According to the Weather Channel, the 6.8 magnitude quake was the largest Morocco has seen in 120 years.

    A man walking through the rubble
    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    2. Aerial footage shows how affected communities were turned to rubble...

    Damage from the earthquake
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    3. ...as buildings, businesses, and homes crashed to the ground.

    Buildings reduced to rubble
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    4. As of this morning, about 2,500 people have been reported dead, and at least 1,400 are critically injured. These numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts are underway.

    Closeup of women crying
    Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

    5. However, rescue is not entirely easy in this case. According to CNN, the army, police, and civil defense members have been deployed to support all efforts, but flattened buildings and rubble are blocking road accessibility to some remote regions.

    Rubble from the earthquake
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    6. Even delivering needed aid to these communities has proven difficult due to aftershocks — the latest reaching a magnitude of 3.9.

    A woman distributing supplies to people
    Carl Court / Getty Images

    7. Because of this, reports say some Moroccans feel as if they must "fend for themselves" amidst the disaster.

    People sorting through the rubble
    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    8. "The rescue efforts are ongoing to reach the difficult areas," a Moroccan government official told CNN. "The earthquake struck mountainous areas that are scattered geographically, and it’s difficult to reach these areas in some cases."

    Closeup of the rubble
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    9. Heavy machinery is being utilized to clear the way so that help can get through currently impassible roads.

    Twitter: @AlArabiya_Eng

    10. And helicopters are being sent to more remote areas.

    Damaged buildings
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    11. Out of solidarity and support, health officials in the nearby city of Marrakech have organized blood donations for those injured.

    People working in a lab
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    12. Over 6,000 bags of blood were donated in a single day.

    A man giving blood
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    13. Meanwhile, local villagers are doing what they can to build makeshift camps with bamboo...

    People building a bamboo tent
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    14. ...and dig graves to bury their loved ones.

    People digging graves
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    15. Families are searching their fallen homes for valued belongings.

    A man sorting through the rubble
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    16. One man was seen retrieving blankets from the wreckage.

    A man walking with blankets
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    17. And this family gathered all they have left as they waited for help.

    A family next to their belongings
    Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images

    18. Some communities have set up tents to gather under.

    People gathering with their belongings
    Fethi Belaid / AFP via Getty Images

    19. And others sleep outside.

    People sleeping outside
    Carl Court / Getty Images

    20. Many have come together, using their bare hands to sift through what's left of their towns.

    People sorting through the rubble
    Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

    21. The United Nations estimated that about 300,000 people throughout the region have been affected, ABC News reported.

    People hugging
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    22. Leadership in several countries have pledged to help Morocco, including France, which intends to donate $5 million in aid and China, whose Red Cross Society has pledged to send $200,000 in emergency humanitarian cash.

    Rubble from the earthquake
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    23. And rescue teams from Spain, Britain, and Qatar have arrived.

    People transporting a person
    Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images

    24. As of right now, these rescue missions are of the utmost importance.

    A structure falling over
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    25. If you would like to help the people of Morocco, the International Federation of Red Cross is supporting the Moroccan Red Crescent's emergency response team with first aid and search and rescue efforts. You can donate to their fund here.

    Emergency tents set up to help injured people
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    26. Or you can donate to the Islamic Relief USA nonprofit, whose fund is meant to support the immediate needs of the community through food, shelter, and healthcare assistance.

    Closeup of the rubble
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images