    16 Extremely Cringe, Cringey, And Cringe-Worthy Messages People Got On Dating Apps

    At this point, I might throw my phone at the wall.

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've ever been on a dating app, then you've likely been subject to more than one extremely cringey DM, and these 16 fellow swipers can 100% relate. Here's some of the oddest messages they've received:

    1. This person who needed to know whether the person they were going on a first date with was on birth control:

    are you on birth control, i know it&#x27;s a personal question but kinda important to know
    Green7000 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who didn't receive a text back right away, so they proceeded to have a conversation with themself:

    person has a convo with himself and then acting as if it was a joke
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    3. And keeping that theme: this person who "didn't make the cut" because they didn't respond fast enough:

    person responding that they were busy but the first person says no, too bad you took too long
    ToothpasteCoveredDog / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who made their mom cry:

    well i&#x27;m special i made my mom cry today
    nukunukudash / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who came on a bit too strong:

    i woke up imagining you laying next to me my strong arms around you
    KittyRamPaige / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who doesn't want to risk inflating anyone's ego:

    ehh it&#x27;s better than calling you hot that would just inflate your ego. when are you free
    BrownByYou / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who accidentally sent a screenshot of their date's messages to...their date:

    a screenshot and then another text saying oh my god i&#x27;m so sorry
    RorariiRS / Via reddit.com

    8. This "zoologist":

    unfortunately your vagina takes up too much nervous energy for your brain to be capable of even a minute fraction of the intelletual complexities mine is you can trust me i&#x27;m a zoologist
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who counted themself out before they even started:

    person&#x27;s opening line is that the other person probably accidentally swiped right on them so they should just admit it and be honest
    HoDub / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who needs their love interest to try harder:

    no response is pretty disappointing from reading your profile i was actually excited to talk to you. i&#x27;d prefer you be super involved with me and this try a little harder moving forward is that clear
    lascanto / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who thinks "3-D girls are too vapid":

    3d girls are too vapid
    justicepecs / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who is apparently bursting at the seams:

    person sends a sext
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who doesn't handle rejection well:

    i wanted to talk to you and get to know you... person keeps sending texts even the other person isn&#x27;t responding
    sexysaxy / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who should go outside:

    in response to how are you a person says, super thin! having a mid-life crisis loosing hair, insecure and probably having fomo because have been single for almost 8 years
    mafiaSALT / Via reddit.com

    15. This person is way too ready at 6:49 a.m.:

    wish i could give you morning kisses those are also good for breakfast
    N-Wie-A / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, this person who can't spell to save their life:

    person can&#x27;t spell cello or orchestras
    JariRV / Via reddit.com

    What's the cringiest message you've ever received? Let us know in the comments.