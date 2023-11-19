16 Extremely Cringe, Cringey, And Cringe-Worthy Messages People Got On Dating Apps

If you've ever been on a dating app, then you've likely been subject to more than one extremely cringey DM, and these 16 fellow swipers can 100% relate. Here's some of the oddest messages they've received:
1.This person who needed to know whether the person they were going on a first date with was on birth control:
2.This person who didn't receive a text back right away, so they proceeded to have a conversation with themself:
3.And keeping that theme: this person who "didn't make the cut" because they didn't respond fast enough:
4.This person who made their mom cry:
5.This person who came on a bit too strong:
6.This person who doesn't want to risk inflating anyone's ego:
7.This person who accidentally sent a screenshot of their date's messages to...their date:
8.This "zoologist":
9.This person who counted themself out before they even started:
10.This person who needs their love interest to try harder:
11.This person who thinks "3-D girls are too vapid":
12.This person who is apparently bursting at the seams:
13.This person who doesn't handle rejection well:
14.This person who should go outside:
15.This person is way too ready at 6:49 a.m.:
16.And finally, this person who can't spell to save their life:
