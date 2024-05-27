This Mom Tried To Get A Dad Kicked Out Of Her "Mom Group," And It Completely Backfired When They Removed Her Instead

"I privately texted that other mom and told her that I don't feel comfortable with a man I don't know having my contact information, and told her that she should have consulted all of us before deciding on her own to add him to our group chat. I then texted the rest of the moms and told them that I want them to keep a separate group chat without the other dad because I don't know him, and it makes me uncomfortable."

"This resulted in a lot of divided opinions with about half of the moms agreeing to a separate chat and the other half saying that would be too difficult to keep track of and that it is wrong to exclude another parent just because he's a man and that I'm being unreasonable.

The mom I texted privately replied that she has talked with this dad numerous times, that he seems like a nice person and good parent, and that his kids shouldn't be excluded if they want to hang out with their friends outside of daycare. She told me I was being difficult and making this all harder than it needed to be."