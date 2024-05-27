"Kids With Great Dads Don't Randomly Ditch That Dad": People Say This Dad Who Cut Off His Daughter Is A Walking "Red Flag"

"For the first few months after the divorce, I did try to maintain a friendly relationship with my daughter. I gave her gifts, I never blamed her mom, I tried my best. But my daughter was always extremely cold with me. After a few months, she just straight up told me that she liked her stepdad much more than me, and he was the man my ex-wife deserved as a husband and the man she deserved as a daughter. I had no clue why she even said that to me, and that was the most painful thing anyone had ever said to me in my life."

"I broke down really bad that night and took the next couple of days off work. After a couple of days, I decided that I wanted to emotionally and financially distance myself from my daughter and that I would do the bare minimum possible and fulfill my legal and financial obligations till she was 18.

All this time, my sister was the only one there to support me. I had no other family; my parents were long gone. My sister had gone through a similar thing a few years ago; her husband had cheated on her. Luckily, she had no children, but that experience had devastated her so much that she said she wasn’t going to date ever again because she had lost trust in all men."