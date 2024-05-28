"They're Like $5": 28 Small Purchases People Say Completely Changed Their Lives For The Better
Recently, we shared a bunch of overly expensive items people say they regret spending their money on, and it got me thinking about small purchases people make that improve their lives.
So I was thrilled when I ran across this thread by Twitter (ugh, X) user Mar Hicks:
What’s the least expensive thing you own that’s made the most positive impact in your quality of life?— Mar Hicks (@histoftech) May 22, 2024
Here are some of the best responses:
Ten-foot iPhone cable next to the bed.— Stephen Fleming (@StephenFleming) May 22, 2024
bidets are way cheaper than anyone thinks and honestly should become the standard in western bathrooms to match the east— Noah (@Pikaclicks) May 22, 2024
My neighbor sewed this little pillow filled with rice and gave it to me. I heat it up in the microwave and it helps with sooo many different pains -- neck, back, cramps, etc. I fall asleep with it on whatever is aching most. pic.twitter.com/40zoXdwsZs— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 23, 2024
the straps that keep your bedsheets tight, they're like $5— Marmot (@MarmotRespecter) May 23, 2024
Sue. Found her in a Wendy’s dumpster 7 years ago. Best friends forever! pic.twitter.com/yVJaU5af9M— Lauren (@audreygriswold) May 22, 2024
Can’t pick just one!— Kirsten M. (@SkylarKDM) May 22, 2024
- sleep mask (that fits well around the nose) for naps, hotel rooms, and falling back asleep after an early morning bathroom visit
- oven mitts that go almost up to my elbows
- electric lap pad to help keep me warm at my work desk
Blackout film for my bedroom windows— Travis Wiedower (@TravisWiedower) May 22, 2024
My sleep quality significantly increased immediately, which has positive downstream effects to basically my entire life.
I have plugged all my lamps into a device that lets me turn them all on and off on a remote. This always feels ridiculously luxurious to me.— NancyKay Shapiro 📚🎸🖖🏼🐾🧶 (@NancyKayShapiro) May 22, 2024
My bite away insect bite treatment stick. Best $10 I’ve spent. Cuz we’ve got these dang aedes mosquitos now that can make life hell. pic.twitter.com/tR5fSYG7jL— PoliticalBirdDinners Ⓥ 🐀 (@BirdDinners) May 22, 2024
Iron supplements. I had no idea how many symptoms were linked to deficiency, or even that I was experiencing them because they gradually became my “normal.”— Mood the Obscure (@AnnaliseFern11) May 22, 2024
So many things- a great can of paint is like 40 bucks and colour is a game-changer. Packets of flower seeds for the garden are around a dollar each. Thrift stores are full of treasures to raise memories and lift spirits, public tennis courts are free.— Kate 💥 (@kate__said) May 22, 2024
Yeti coffee mug. Hot coffee all day everyday ☕️— Ramiro Berrelleza (@rberrelleza) May 22, 2024
Humidifier for keeping sinus congestion at bay— Scott Stevenson (@scottastevenson) May 23, 2024
I have a $1.49 wooden backscratcher from Walmart. The best.— Teresa Pitman (@whattpwrites) May 23, 2024
desktop turtle sandbox pic.twitter.com/9tmrjFceZB— dimestore cowgirl (@throwanitback) May 22, 2024
My $5 handheld fan LMFAOO my meds make me so sensitive to hot weather and it's been a lifesaver— ⸝⸝ ꒰ Soapy 🫧 ⁞ ˎˊ˗ (@AngelicSoapy) May 23, 2024
My cane. It’s got a bird head and is very fashionable, plus it’s very functional/sturdy— oh puck (@faerieprincexx) May 23, 2024