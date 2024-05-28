    "They're Like $5": 28 Small Purchases People Say Completely Changed Their Lives For The Better

    "They're like $5..."

    Alexa Lisitza
    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we shared a bunch of overly expensive items people say they regret spending their money on, and it got me thinking about small purchases people make that improve their lives.

    Title: 29 Specific (And Expensive) Things People Regret Spending Their Money On. Summary: &quot;I haven’t opened the box yet. I bought it three years ago.&quot; By Megan Liscomb
    BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

    So I was thrilled when I ran across this thread by Twitter (ugh, X) user Mar Hicks:

    What’s the least expensive thing you own that’s made the most positive impact in your quality of life?

    — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) May 22, 2024
    Twitter: @histoftech

    Here are some of the best responses:

    1.

    Twitter: @StephenFleming

    2.

    Twitter: @Pikaclicks

    3.

    Twitter: @sarahkendzior

    4.

    Twitter: @MarmotRespecter

    5.

    Twitter: @audreygriswold

    6.

    Twitter: @SkylarKDM

    7.

    Twitter: @TravisWiedower

    8.

    Twitter: @slam254

    9.

    Twitter: @NancyKayShapiro

    10.

    Twitter: @BirdDinners

    11.

    Twitter: @AnnaliseFern11

    12.

    Twitter: @kate__said

    13.

    Twitter: @rberrelleza

    14.

    Twitter: @scottastevenson

    15.

    Twitter: @whattpwrites

    16.

    Twitter: @sheila_warren

    17.

    Twitter: @throwanitback

    18.

    Twitter: @Kirans_tweets

    19.

    Twitter: @AngelicSoapy

    20.

    Twitter: @AngryCardio

    21.

    Twitter: @faerieprincexx