I Learned Wayyyy More About The Roman Empire Than I Ever Needed To This Week. Here Are 22 Of My Favorite Facts

1. Rome wasn't built in a day. Like any epic, the city boasts dramatic origins , starting when the king of Alba Longa, Amulius, grew paranoid and defended his claim of the throne by killing his brother's sons and exiling his daughter, Rhea, who would go on to have a pair of twins through divine intervention.

Amulius viewed the twins, Romulus and Remus, as a threat as well, and so he killed their mother and abandoned the babes in the Tiber river. However, the fates seemed to be on the twins' side, because a she-wolf saved and raised them before a shepherd later adopted them.



According to the legend, Romulus and Remus would go on to establish the city of Rome on the very river they were left to die in. However, a spat over the city's borders would lead Romulus to kill Remus, name the city after himself (Rome), and then, ruling alone, Romulus grew Rome's population by abducting women from the nearby tribe Sabine.