    If Someone Tried To Serve Me One Of These Gross Thanksgiving Dishes, I Might Have To Fight Them

    Every single one of these meals came from a cursed kitchen.

    by Alexa Lisitza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You can't eat at everybody's house. Some people are not good cooks, and some people just should not be in the kitchen. And I'm convinced that these 21 Thanksgiving dishes came out of cursed kitchens.

    1. Like this turkey that ended up being purple:

    a purple turkey
    alwaysangrythrowaway / Via reddit.com

    2. These collard green pies:

    collard green pies
    RapNVideoGames / Via reddit.com

    3. This twist on turducken:

    an octopus coming out of a turkey
    ohbythewaybetch / Via reddit.com

    4. This demonic meat rat:

    a meat rat
    Creative-Eggplant143 / Via reddit.com

    5. This turkey dessert that looks like something you'd see in a toilet:

    a turkey dessert
    RPA031 / Via reddit.com

    6. This literal candied turkey:

    Turkey with candy all over it
    ohokaymybad / Via reddit.com

    7. These stuffing tacos:

    turkey stuffing tacos
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    8. This deconstructed sandwich:

    a deconstructed sandwich
    molstad182 / Via reddit.com

    9. These octopus hot dogs swimming in green beans:

    octopus hot dogs
    aloriaaa / Via reddit.com

    10. These bologna and mashed potato tacos:

    bologna and mashed potato tacos
    MarioMedina11 / Via reddit.com

    11. Whatever in the world this is:

    a Thanksgiving dish
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    12. This mixture that looks like spit up:

    Runny stuffing with turkey
    u/smetoahrwshw / Via reddit.com

    13. These stuffing sushi rolls:

    stuffing sushi rolls
    th3hamm3r44 / Via reddit.com

    14. This poorly cooked bird:

    a raw turkey
    TrevzorFTW / Via reddit.com

    15. This meat set to brine in an empty refrigerator tray:

    meat in an empty fridge tray
    MustacheEmperor / Via reddit.com

    16. This baby:

    a meat baby
    dsonbeast012 / Via reddit.com

    17. This leathery turkey that was burnt beyond saving:

    a blackened turkey
    Anonymous / Via reddit.com

    18. This celery and spray cheese appetizer:

    Celery with spray cheese
    BobDucca / Via reddit.com

    19. This unexpected duo of baked potatoes and SpaghettiOs:

    &quot;sweat potato catasshole&quot;
    Bunnybunzzzz / Via reddit.com

    20. This turkey with a questionable design:

    A brown turkey
    Bellasonamy / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, this pickle pumpkin pie:

    pumpkin pie with pickles
    24Landry / Via reddit.com