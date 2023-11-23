You can't eat at everybody's house. Some people are not good cooks, and some people just should not be in the kitchen. And I'm convinced that these 21 Thanksgiving dishes came out of cursed kitchens.
1.
Like this turkey that ended up being purple:
2.
These collard green pies:
3.
This twist on turducken:
4.
This demonic meat rat:
5.
This turkey dessert that looks like something you'd see in a toilet:
6.
This literal candied turkey:
8.
This deconstructed sandwich:
9.
These octopus hot dogs swimming in green beans:
10.
These bologna and mashed potato tacos:
11.
Whatever in the world this is:
12.
This mixture that looks like spit up:
13.
These stuffing sushi rolls:
14.
This poorly cooked bird:
15.
This meat set to brine in an empty refrigerator tray:
17.
This leathery turkey that was burnt beyond saving:
18.
This celery and spray cheese appetizer:
19.
This unexpected duo of baked potatoes and SpaghettiOs:
20.
This turkey with a questionable design:
21.
And finally, this pickle pumpkin pie: