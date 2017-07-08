Die USA sind zum Ende des G20-Gipfels in Sachen Klimawandel isoliert

Auch Trumps stetige Drohungen, etwas gegen die angeblich einseitigen Handelsabkommen und negative Außenhandelsbilanzen zu unternehmen, finden sich im Abschlussstatement offenbar kaum wieder.

Eine Passage des finalen Textes wird nach BuzzFeed News-Informationen wie folgt lauten.

“Recognising the sustained negative impacts on domestic production, trade and workers due to excess capacity in industrial sectors, we commit to further strengthening our cooperation to find collective solutions to tackle this global challenge. We urgently call for the removal of market-distorting subsidies and other types of support by governments and related entities. Each of us commits to take the necessary actions to deliver the collective solutions that foster a truly level playing field. Therefore, we call on the members of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity, facilitated by the OECD, as mandated by the Hangzhou Summit, to fulfill their commitments on enhancing information sharing and cooperation by August 2017, and to rapidly develop concrete policy solutions that reduce steel excess capacity. We look forward to a substantive report with concrete policy solutions by November 2017, as a basis for tangible and swift policy action, and follow-up progress reporting in 2018.”

Europäische Regierungen fürchten einseitige Aktionen der US-Regierung, da diese die EU zum Beispiel in das Kreuzfeuer eines Handelskrieges zwischen den USA und China bringen könnte. Die EU hat zudem klar gemacht, dass die sich sofort wehren würde, auch rechtlich, sollten US-Entscheidungen die europäischen Exporte hemmen.

Auch über Migration wurde auf dem Gipfel kontrovers diskutiert. Die USA und andere Rergierungen, wie auch die britische Regierung, wollten eine harte Linie in das finale Statement drücken. Die italienische Regierung dagegen legte Wert darauf, dringende Notmaßnahmen und langfristige Lösungen zu unterscheiden. Und darauf, bei den Notmaßnahmen nicht mehr so stark zwischen Wirtschaftsflüchtlingen und politisch Verfolgten zu unterscheiden.

Das finale Statement wird nach Informationen von BuzzFeed News wohl sehr nah bei den italienischen Forderungen liegen.

We support those countries that choose to develop pathways for migration, underline the importance of nationally determined integration and endorse the G20 Policy Practices for the Fair and Effective Labour Market Integration of Regular Migrants and Recognized Refugees. We emphasise the sovereign right of states to manage and control their borders and in this regard to establish policies in their own national interests and national security, as well as the importance that repatriation and reintegration of migrants who are not eligible to remain be safe and humane. We commit to countering migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings and we are determined to take action against people smugglers and traffickers.

We seek to address the root causes of displacement. We call for concerted global efforts and coordinated and shared actions, in particular with respect to countries and communities that are under high social, political and financial pressure, and for combining both an emergency approach and a long-term one. To this end, we acknowledge the importance of establishing partnerships with countries of origin and transit. We will promote sustainable economic development in those countries.

We commit to addressing the distinct needs of refugees and migrants, in particular close to their region of origin and, when applicable, to enable them to return home safely. At the same time, we place special emphasis on vulnerable groups, including women at risk and children, particularly those unaccompanied, and to protecting the human rights of all persons regardless of their status.

We call for improving the governance of migration and providing comprehensive responses to displacement and recognise the need to develop tools and institutional structures accordingly. Therefore, we look forward to the outcome of the UN process towards Global Compacts on Refugees and for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, both envisaged to be adopted in 2018. We emphasise the need for monitoring global displacement and migration, as well as its economic consequences. To this end, we ask the OECD, in cooperation with ILO, IOM and UNHCR, to update us annually on trends and policy challenges.