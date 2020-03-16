The UK is heading towards advising against all but essential foreign travel to most countries in the world as the British government ramps up measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, much of western Europe is in lockdown and a growing number of airlines cancel their flights.



Any formal government decision affecting all foreign travel would be a first. The Foreign Office (FCO) has not advised against all travel, anywhere in the world, since the advisory system was introduced in 1990.

The country-by-country guidelines are shaped by a mixture of factors, including political, security and health circumstances on the ground as well as policy decisions in the UK and the destination countries.

As much of western Europe has battened down the hatches and countries around the world — from Latin America to the Gulf — have restricted travel from the continent hoping to shield their residents, the FCO has been rapidly adding to the list of countries to which it advises against travel.

The UK currently advises against all but essential travel to a dozen EU member states — and that list is set to grow with the bloc now temporarily banning entry into the EU for all non-essential travel from third countries.

The temporary measure, announced by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, would exempt EU nationals, residents and family members, commuters, essential staff such as medical professionals, diplomats and people transporting goods. It would initially apply to the Schengen travel area, with non-Schengen members invited to implement the restrictions too.

