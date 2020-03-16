The UK Is Heading Towards Advising Against All Non-Essential Foreign Travel Because Of Coronavirus
Any formal government decision affecting all foreign travel would be a first.
The UK is heading towards advising against all but essential foreign travel to most countries in the world as the British government ramps up measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, much of western Europe is in lockdown and a growing number of airlines cancel their flights.
Any formal government decision affecting all foreign travel would be a first. The Foreign Office (FCO) has not advised against all travel, anywhere in the world, since the advisory system was introduced in 1990.
The country-by-country guidelines are shaped by a mixture of factors, including political, security and health circumstances on the ground as well as policy decisions in the UK and the destination countries.
As much of western Europe has battened down the hatches and countries around the world — from Latin America to the Gulf — have restricted travel from the continent hoping to shield their residents, the FCO has been rapidly adding to the list of countries to which it advises against travel.
The UK currently advises against all but essential travel to a dozen EU member states — and that list is set to grow with the bloc now temporarily banning entry into the EU for all non-essential travel from third countries.
The temporary measure, announced by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, would exempt EU nationals, residents and family members, commuters, essential staff such as medical professionals, diplomats and people transporting goods. It would initially apply to the Schengen travel area, with non-Schengen members invited to implement the restrictions too.
One of the factors considered by the FCO when determining its advice is the ability of Britons abroad to return home. This calculation has become extremely difficult as airlines hit by the fallout from the crisis have begun to cancel dozens of flights.
British Airways will be cutting capacity by 75% in April and May, while Scandinavian airline SAS announced on Sunday that it was temporarily laying off 90% of its workforce and putting most of its operations on hold due to “non-existing demand for air travel.”
Budget airlines have not been spared either. Ryanair said on Monday that it was grounding the majority of its aircraft fleet across Europe for 7-10 days while Norwegian cancelled 80% of its flights and temporarily laid off 7,300 people.
Speaking to journalists on Monday morning, a Downing Street spokesperson said that the FCO would continue to regularly update its advice on foreign travel, and for British citizens who are currently abroad.
The UK has so far taken a less stringent approach to fighting the coronavirus compared to most of its neighbours, but over the weekend Downing Street signalled that it would ramp up measures to combat the outbreak — including introducing restrictions on mass gatherings.
A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19, as of Sunday afternoon. There have been 1,372 positive cases.
These dramatic choices come as some 150 million people in Europe have been asked to stay home.
France announced over the weekend that it was temporarily restricting movements to reasons of work, essentials and emergencies, placing a ban on mass gatherings and temporarily shutting all restaurants, bars and most shops until further notice.
The French government, according to press reports, is likely to tighten the provisions even further this week. Spain introduced stringent measures when the number of infected people in the country shot past 6,000. Days later, that figure is about to surpass 8,000, with nearly 300 now dead.
Italy, the country in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, went into lockdown last week. Essential services — such as supermarkets, grocers and pharmacies, as well as critical suppliers — remain open in all three countries.
One by one, European countries have put in place increasingly extensive measures, introducing travel restrictions as part of sweeping emergency plans.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted over the weekend that Austria was halting flights from the UK, Russia, Ukraine and the Netherlands, expanding orders previously applied to initial coronavirus hotspots such as China and Italy, as it too went into lockdown. Austria has also banned gatherings of five people or more, and told residents to stay home apart from emergencies, to go to work, get food or other necessities.
In Ireland pubs and hotel bars have been asked to close until at least 29 March. In the Netherlands, schools, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and sex clubs have all been temporarily shut.
Germany announced the closure of all non-essential retail outlets on Monday.
Other countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Hungary and Denmark have temporarily closed their borders to most foreigners, Germany also reintroduced checks on its land border — with Austria, France, Denmark, Luxembourg and Switzerland — limiting entry to German nationals, residents as well as goods and commuters from this week. Portugal has announced similar measures along its shared border with Spain.
Denmark, Belgium and Iceland are advising people not to travel. And Slovenia will shut down its air traffic from Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Outside the EU, Norway, Albania and Montenegro have put in place severe restrictions to travel, while much of Latin America, including Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia, has introduced flight restrictions due to the coronavirus. Elsewhere, Morocco, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the Gulf countries are among a swathe of others to have put in place similar limits on flights from Europe.
There have so far been 164,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, worldwide, with 6470 recorded deaths. The coronavirus has reached 146 countries and territories.
As part of its measures, the US, which according to World Health Organization data has had 1678 infections to-date, has temporarily suspended all travel from most of Europe. The ban initially applied to the 26 countries that make up the Schengen travel area, and was later extended to the UK and Ireland. The EU criticised the ban saying that the coronavirus was a global crisis that "requires cooperation rather than unilateral action." Many decisions taken so far by EU member states to tackle the pandemic have been uncoordinated and unilateral.