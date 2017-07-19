This Is How That Second Putin-Trump Meeting Really Went Down

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had spent most of the evening on opposite sides of the table at a dinner organized as part of the G20 meeting in Hamburg.



The day, July 7, had been tense. World leaders tussled over trade and climate change. Hours earlier, the US and Russian presidents had met for the first time, a monumental occasion in one of the most watched, and most controversial, relationships in history.

At the dinner at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the banks of the Elbe river, Putin was seated next to Melania Trump, with a translator seated behind the two. Trump sat next to Juliana Awada, the first lady of Argentina.

At the end of the one and a half hour long meal, Trump walked round the table to talk to the Russian president. In normal times, two major leaders having a post-meal chat at a summit would not be big news; such informal conversations are a central feature of every international gathering.

But these are not normal times in US-Russia relations, nor was the conversation entirely normal either. Now, 10 days later, the Trump-Putin conversation – first revealed by BuzzFeed News the following morning – has blown up into a major controversy, with the White House facing criticism that it had not previously disclosed the conversation.

While some news reports have described the second conversation between Trump and Putin as undisclosed and secret, high-level sources who were in the room that evening told BuzzFeed News it took place within sight of the 18 other world leaders, their spouses and G20 government aides who were nearby.

What caught other leaders’ attention when Trump walked over to Putin towards the end of the evening was not that the conversation was happening — but how long it lasted. A source present on the night told BuzzFeed News the two chatted for a “long time”, emphasizing the point – “long” – several times in an exchange of messages.

Putin and Trump spoke for about an hour. They were among the last to leave the dinner, with Trump’s motorcade departing just before midnight, a few minutes after Putin’s.

The length of the conversation is even more notable given that it was the two leaders’ second extended encounter of the summit. Earlier in the day, a scheduled meeting between them had gone on for more than two hours, far longer than the 30 minutes originally allocated.