Theresa May Is Meeting Jean-Claude Juncker To Talk About How To Sell Her Brexit Deal Once It’s Agreed By EU Leaders

During a meeting of EU27 ambassadors that took place on Thursday, France’s diplomatic envoy noted that communications about the deal should be kept in check, and a future outside the EU should not be seen as rosy, according to a diplomatic note that BuzzFeed News has seen.

Sunday's summit is likely to be an austere affair, not a joyous ceremony nor an occasion to celebrate.

On the one hand, EU leaders have tried to help her, keen to point out that the agreed package is a compromise for both sides, and the best way to avoid a no-deal, which nobody wants, while stressing that better terms are not an option. On the other hand, nobody wants to see May claiming she’s “won” the negotiations, an official explained. Capitals have long said that the terms of Brexit have to be clearly inferior to EU membership.

With a working majority of 13, May is under tremendous pressure. Her deal is facing criticism across the political spectrum, from Remainers and Brexiteers, through to the opposition benches and the DUP, whose votes her government relies on. Each group of MPs is picking at different threads of the agreement, often interpreting it to best fit whatever their argument is.

May and the 27 EU leaders are expected to sign off on the agreement tomorrow.

Officials worry that after Sunday’s summit, the messaging on the Brexit agreement risks becoming undisciplined and confused just as the deal reaches its most delicate stage: a vote in the UK parliament where dozens of MPs have pledged to vote against.

BuzzFeed News has learned that the purpose of today’s meeting is for May and Juncker to talk about how to sell the Brexit agreement should it get endorsed by the EU’s remaining 27 member states on Sunday.

BRUSSELS – Theresa May is heading to Brussels on Saturday for a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that has caused considerable bewilderment and head-scratching among European governments. What, many wondered this week, was the point of an extra meeting when both the Brexit divorce deal and the political declaration outlining the future relationship had to be finished before the weekend?

Although the EU27 have, by and large, achieved most of what they wanted, talks leading up to Sunday’s summit were fraught on a number of issues. Some governments have important doubts, and others feel short changed by the outcome on the table. However, many believe the EU will continue to have the upper hand after Britain formally leaves the EU in March 2019 and negotiations on the future relationship begin in earnest.

Terms to access UK waters became one of the main sticking points in the final weeks of talks. A group of member states, including France, Denmark, Portugal and Belgium, pushed for a commitment to replicate existing arrangements in exchange for the level of access to the EU’s internal market that was being granted to Britain. The UK angled to establish more control through annually-agreed terms.

The draft agreement in effect postpones this argument to July 2020. This date is likely to be a moment of intense pressure. It is when the EU and the UK would need to jointly decide whether to extend the transition period. Failing that, and should a future trade deal that avoids a hard border in Northern Ireland not have been agreed by then, the UK would see the so-called backstop triggered automatically.

Under the terms of the backstop – an insurance policy to avoid a hard border in Ireland under all circumstances – the UK would enter into a customs union with the EU and align itself to EU rules on competition, state aid, and tax, while Northern Ireland would remain in the EU’s regulatory space for goods).

The 27 leaders are expected to attach a statement to the minutes of their meeting on Sunday that will say that negotiating a fisheries agreement "well before the end of the transition period" in 2020 is a "matter of priority", and should build on "existing reciprocal access and quota shares", according to a draft seen by BuzzFeed News on Friday.

Elsewhere, Spain has felt betrayed by the fact that an earlier commitment to exclude Gibraltar from future UK-EU trade arrangements, unless approved by Madrid and London, was nowhere to be seen in the agreement, and has threatened to pull the plug on the entire deal.

A meeting between government envoys on Friday ended without a resolution. Sources hope that a stand off can be solved without reopening the text of the agreement, but rather through a political statement endorsed by the 27 leaders.

Other governments have raised questions on details, big and small, ranging from how the UK would dynamically align to EU rules years from now, to assurances the UK would not be able to undermine the EU in areas such as agriculture as it signed its own free trade deals with non-EU countries in future.

Some have asked about judicial cooperation, environmental targets, collaboration on foreign and security policy, as well as geographical indications on food and drink items. A shopping list of such demands will likely be expanded on and bubble to the surface once the UK and the EU start negotiating their post-Brexit trading terms.

Throughout the divorce negotiations most worries have been cast to one side as member states prioritised maintaining a united front to protect the integrity of the single market and its four freedoms, while the EU’s negotiators manoeuvred as far as they possible could within their mandated negotiating guidelines in order to reach a deal.

“Do you know how hard that’s been?” said one diplomat. Governments are unlikely to scupper their hard-fought unity over the next few days, the diplomat added.

However, all politicians have domestic political audiences and opposition parties ready to pounce back home, including anti-EU and populist forces gearing up for next year's European parliament elections. And all 27 leaders will want to be seen as having fought their country’s corner, and make clear to their own voters that life is worse outside the EU.

“My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit,” the Spanish prime minister tweeted on Thursday.