Theresa May Is Going To Present EU Leaders With Her Plan To Protect The Rights Of EU Citizens After Brexit

“The 27 will be especially curious to see what May has to say about the election outcome,” a senior EU official said. “The last time they saw her she was in a rather different position and place…”

During her brief intervention, the prime minister is also expected to provide an update on the political situation in Britain following the general election. After that she will be shown the door, and the 27 remaining leaders will try to agree criteria to relocate the EU’s banking and medicines agencies from London.

Instead, they will listen to what the prime minister has to say before she leaves the room and they move on to coffee without her. The 27 have mandated the European Commission to negotiate Brexit on their behalf and do not want to open the door to any attempt by May to negotiate directly with the other leaders.

But the EU leaders will not get into detailed discussions with the prime minister over dinner. The focus of this week’s European Council is security and defence cooperation, trade policy, climate action, and migration, not Brexit.

Arriving in Brussels, May told reporters that she would be clearly “setting out some of the UK’s plans, particularly how we propose to protect the rights of EU citizens and UK citizens as we leave the European Union”.

“Wishy-washy political declarations which have been rejected before will not cut it,” the official said.

“We haven’t seen anything from them yet,” an EU official told BuzzFeed News. The EU will be hoping that the proposal addresses citizens’ rights in a detailed manner and includes a mechanism to guarantee rights after Britain leaves the EU in 2019, the official added.

A full year since the UK voted to leave the EU, May’s words during tonight’s dinner will be the first hint of a tangible proposal by the British government.

BRUSSELS – UK prime minister Theresa May will outline the key principles of a “generous” offer to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain over dinner with the European Union’s 27 other leaders on Thursday evening. The government will then publish a detailed paper on Monday.

Following the election there have been a growing number of voices calling for the UK to negotiate a long transitional arrangement with the EU in order to avoid a cliff edge. Chief among these is chancellor Philip Hammond. He has used several media appearances and a major speech this week to argue that leaving with no deal would be a bad outcome, and that the government should put jobs and the economy first.



But any talk of what a transitional deal might look like is still months away, EU officials say.

“There are conditions for a transitional deal: We need to know where we’re going, it has to be a time-limited arrangement, and it has to be legal,” an EU official told BuzzFeed News. Negotiating guidelines agreed earlier this year by the EU27 make clear that their key principles would also apply to any interim deal. The UK will not be allowed to cherry-pick the bits of the EU it likes best, even on a temporary basis.

Before getting to a stage where the EU will be prepared to look at the future EU-UK relation and negotiate a potential transitional deal there will need to be agreement on a clear methodology over how to calculate the amount of money the UK owes the EU and clarity on a number of other separation issues, as well as the agreement to guarantee the rights of EU citizens.

On the first day of Brexit talks this past Monday, the UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier agreed to the EU’s timetable for the negotiations, and established working groups to deal with these issues first: “citizens' rights”, “financial settlement”, and “other separation issues”.

In each of these areas “sufficient progress” will need to be made for the talks to move on to a second phase where the aim will be to scope out the future UK-EU relationship.

Achieving sufficient progress will not be easy, EU officials say.

“The idea that these issues can be sorted in weeks is incorrect thinking. There will be proper benchmarks,” one official said, noting that negotiating guidelines set out by the 27 EU member states make clear that it will be for the 27 leaders to determine if, and when, sufficient progress has been made.

“We could end up with a compromise in how everything is packaged, in a way that is acceptable to UK voters, but nothing has changed with the election in terms of the EU’s negotiating values and principles,” the official added.

The European Commission’s Brexit task force has already published a paper outlining its position on how to guarantee the rights of EU citizens. It is aiming for all existing rights of EU citizens and their family members to be protected, and to agree a detailed plan to enable this. But the crux of this debate isn’t only about protecting all existing rights but how to guarantee them reciprocally in future too. The EU argues that there needs to be a mechanism to settle any disputes and protect citizens from possible changes in national legislation (in the UK or elsewhere in Europe). The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is one possible arbiter of any accord (and of the overall UK-EU exit deal).

“You wouldn’t have this guarantee just through UK courts,” the official said.

Having made ending the jurisdiction of the ECJ one of her primary objectives, May is in effect being asked to cross one of her red lines or to come up with an analogous mechanism.

Meanwhile, the financial settlement working group has been tasked with coming up with a methodology for calculating the size of the so-called Brexit bill once the UK leaves in 2019.

“The two sides will need to agree to a method that if two separate people do the calculations they reach more or less the same figure,” a senior EU official said.

The EU’s negotiating guidelines also state that ensuring there isn’t a legal vacuum immediately after the UK leaves the EU is to be tackled in the first stage of talks – and this will be the focus of the third working group.

An EU official with insight into how the talks were being structured told BuzzFeed News: “These ‘other issues’ are not simple. The working group is likely to be divided up into subgroups looking at things like how nuclear safety standards will be ensured once the UK exits the Euratom agency, or how the administrative and regulatory functions and standards set by other EU agencies will be carried out, what happens to new goods entering the market, ongoing legal processes, and so on.”