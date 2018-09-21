Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

On Friday, a clearly furious Theresa May summoned the BBC to Downing Street to broadcast her response to the European Union’s rejection of her Chequers plan for Brexit. In terse language, she demanded Brussels “show respect” for Britain and once again ruled out the options on the table from the EU, and insisted her proposals were the only way of avoiding a no-deal outcome.

But the prime minister’s decision to double down on Chequers less than 24 hours after EU leaders publicly rejected key parts of it is unlikely to force a change of heart on the continent. Asked by BuzzFeed News whether her remarks would make any difference to the stance of the EU’s remaining 27 governments, a senior European government official, responded in a text message: “I get it. She is panicking.” The message from Brussels to EU27 capitals, according to a senior diplomat, has been to note that the EU’s job in these negotiations is to look after the interests of member states, not find solutions to May’s domestic political problems. “The European Commission is and will continue to work constructively,” an EU official said after May delivered her statement. On Thursday, at a summit in Salzburg, Austria, European leaders unanimously agreed that key components of her proposals, in particular on access to the single market for goods, but not services, would not work for the EU as they risked undermining the four freedoms of movement — of people, goods, services, and capital. European officials and diplomats were surprised by the reaction this got from May, Brexiteers back in the UK, and parts of the British media. It was a position they’d stated repeatedly over the two years since the referendum, and particularly since Chequers, but it was described in the UK as a “humiliation” and a “slap in the face” for the prime minister. The reality is that Salzburg left both sides disappointed, with early expectations unfulfilled. May began her week upbeat and full of optimism. Downing Street was briefing that they were very confident there would be warm words awaiting the PM at the Salzburg meeting, and that she was on track for a breakthrough that would eventually see the EU’s remaining 27 member states agree to proposals that would, in effect, split the four freedoms.

European leaders, on the other hand, were expecting to see some movement in May’s thinking, and, crucially, an indication of when to expect some long-awaited progress towards a solution to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland under all circumstances. But there was no movement on the UK side and few warm words from the EU in return. The resulting outcome, one official told BuzzFeed News, was “almost an accident”.

Friday’s front pages #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday

After talking about the state of Brexit negotiations over lunch with EU leaders without her, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, shocked a handful of reporters by saying that everybody had agreed the economic element of May’s proposals would not work because it risked undermining the single market, a point he had made in remarks to the press just 24 hours earlier. In a press room nearby, French president Emmanuel Macron was, not for the first time, candid in answering questions about what he thinks about some Brexiteers (while, also not for the first time, stressing that he respected the choice made by voters in the referendum). Elsewhere, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, for the umpteenth time, that there could be no compromise on the single market and its four freedoms. “It was always going to come to a head like this. We’ve been saying the same thing for two years now,” an EU official told BuzzFeed News Friday morning. “Because we mean what we say.” Some officials are also pointing the finger at the British press for how they framed the Salzburg meeting and caused its aftermath to escalate. A diplomat from a major eurozone government described as “bullshit” pre-summit suggestions that the 27 leaders would alter the substance of their position. A photo posted by Tusk on Instagram suggesting that May couldn’t cherry-pick a deal also received much attention in the press. Brussels sources insist the post was meant to be lighthearted, and there was no intention at all to be provocative or to send a serious political message.

On Thursday night, a senior European government official told BuzzFeed News, a number of the 27 leaders had grown frustrated with the Chequers-or-bust mantra May took to Salzburg.

“Her articles [in two European newspapers] didn’t go down well,” another official said. “Governments are irritated by the constant parade of British ministers. It’s embarrassing. ‘What do you say to a British minister who knocks on your door to talk about Brexit?’ the official added. “They were expecting her to say ‘Chequers is a starting point…’ but she said nothing new at dinner [on Wednesday night]. If anything, it exacerbated their frustration.” A third diplomat noted that in remarks the following day, most on the EU side adopted a tough tone, and decided to emphasise the negatives of May’s proposals over the positives. Aspects of the UK proposal, agreed in July at Chequers, had been welcomed by the EU as a basis for future talks and negotiations, especially those on security and defence cooperation. But European governments and the EU have also consistently said that May’s proposed economic and customs arrangements were unacceptable.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters May and Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meeting in Salzburg.