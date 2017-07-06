Michel Barnier at the start of a European Economic and Social Committee in Brussels on 6 July 2017.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, gave a speech to entrepreneurs, trade unionists, and leaders of NGOs at the European Economic and Social Committee on Thursday, spelling out some hard truths for both the UK government and the Labour party.



Here's five key things he said:

1. The kind of “frictionless trade” the UK wants isn't workable.

British prime minister Theresa May and her team are fond of saying the UK wants “frictionless trade” with the EU after Britain leaves the union. Barnier, however, says this is not possible.

“I have heard some people in the UK argue that one can leave the single market and build a customs union to achieve 'frictionless trade' – that is not possible,” he said.

Barnier isn’t making a point of principle, but stating the direct consequences of the UK’s red lines, which include halting free movement, full autonomy over UK laws, autonomy to conclude its own trade agreements, and no role for the European Court of Justice.

“This implies leaving the single market and leaving the EU’s customs union,” Barnier said, adding: “Let me be clear: These consequences are the direct result of the choices made by the UK, not by the EU. There is no punishment for Brexit."

As an example, Barnier noted that for non-EU members:

100% of imports of live animals and products of animal origin are and would remain subject to EU border controls. Moreover, before these products can be exported to the European Union, the sanitary and phytosanitary conditions for these exports to take place would have to be established. The constraints that this entails for the agri-food industry are clear.

He also pointed out that the success of the Airbus factory in Broughton, in North Wales, was in large part due to the single market, including the freedom of movement of people, highlighting "its ability to attract qualified engineers and technicians from all over Europe, and the ease of the procedures for certification and for delivery to assembly sites in Toulouse or Hamburg."

But Barnier's speech will make for difficult reading for the Labour party too. Its leadership has stated that under its plans the UK would leave the single market while retaining the benefits of membership thanks to "tariff-free access". Barnier's speech makes quite clear that there is more to trade than tariffs.

2. The UK can have “frictionless trade” if it remains in the single market and the customs union.

In his speech Barnier explained why frictionless trade is only possible through the combination of being members of both the customs union and the single market.

It is the two together that make it possible to harmonise the rules and ensure mutual recognition of them, guaranteeing that goods legally produced in one country can be sold in all the others without any other formal requirement. They also provide a common external tariff as well as no customs controls at all between member states.

“By choosing to leave the union, you move to the other side of the external border that delineates not only the customs union but also the area in which the rules of the internal market are adopted,” Barnier said.

Crucially, Barnier explained the consequences of being in only one of the two arrangements:

The internal market without the customs union – in other words the regime of the European Economic Area – still entails a system of procedures and customs controls, among other things, in order to check the preferential rules of origin.

A customs union agreement without the internal market – as in the case of Turkey – does not allow the free movement of goods either, since it also implies a system of procedures and customs controls, including controls to check compliance with European standards.



3. No deal would be a really bad deal.