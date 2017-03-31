The EU's Brexit Guidelines Say No Trade Talks Until After Withdrawal Terms Are Clear

Negotiating guidelines for the remaining 27 states, seen by BuzzFeed News, makes clear the first phase of talks must be about agreeing the terms of an orderly withdrawal.

The European Union’s remaining 27 member states are set to embed in their Brexit negotiating guidelines that trade talks with the UK can only begin once there is clarity on the terms of an orderly withdrawal, according to a draft circulated among Europe’s capitals.

In her letter to the EU triggering Article 50 letter on Wednesday, Theresa May called for the exit and trade negotiations to happen simultaneously. But the guidelines, seen by BuzzFeed News, will demand for negotiations to be phased, with the first phase addressing the disentanglement of the UK from the union. This includes dealing with Britain's existing commitments to the EU; providing clarity and legal certainty to EU citizens, businesses and other stakeholders; and "creative and flexible" solutions to avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The EU guidelines make clear there can be no talks on the shape of any future relationship at this stage. “Once and only once we have achieved sufficient progress on the withdrawal can we discuss the framework for our future relationship," European Council president Donald Tusk said at a press conference in Malta on Friday morning. Negotiations will only be able to move to the next phase once member states agree that sufficient progress has been made, and an agreement on the arrangements for an orderly withdrawal has been reached. Crucially, they must also be satisfied that the terms and principles agreed are legally robust. In response, a spokesperson for the UK government said: “These are draft guidelines and we look forward to beginning negotiations once they have been formally agreed by the 27 member states. "It is clear both sides wish to approach these talks constructively, and as the prime minister said this week, wish to ensure a deep and special partnership between the UK and the European Union.”

"Starting parallel talks on all issues, at the same time as suggested by some in the UK, will not happen,” Tusk continued. “And when talking about our future relationship we obviously share the UK’s desire to establish a close partnership between us, strong ties, reaching beyond the economy and including security co-operation, remain in our common interest.”

He added: “The talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and even confrontational. There is no way around it. The EU27 does not and will not pursue a punitive approach. Brexit in itself is already punitive enough. After more than 40 years of being united, we owe it to each other to do everything we can to make this divorce as smooth as possible." Once the first phase is cleared, the next phase of negotiations is set to scope out an understanding of a framework for the future UK-EU relationship. However, an agreement on the future relationship can only be concluded once the UK has formally exited the EU.

On Thursday, Lord Kerr, the former British ambassador to the EU and the original author of Article 50, said that negotiations over the divorce settlement between the UK and the remaining EU members must take place simultaneously with talks over their future relationship. The draft guidelines also make reference to a potential transitional arrangement to bridge between withdrawal and the new relationship. But any such deal will need to be clearly defined, limited in time, and subject to effective enforcement mechanisms. The EU will commit to strong and constructive ties that are not limited to just trade. Still, the guidelines reiterate that the relationship cannot have the same benefits as membership as well as stating that the future trade deal will not amount to participation of the single market or to parts of the single market.

One particularly tricky aspect for May will be demand to spell out the UK’s relationship with the European Court of Justice early in the talks, and how EU law applied to the exit deal, during any interim arrangement, and in the longer term.

The 27 member states will demand that the withdrawal agreement include appropriate dispute settlement mechanisms, as well as mechanisms to deal with situations that may arise in future, and are not covered by the exit deal. This, the document says, should be done bearing in mind the Union’s interest to protect its autonomy and its legal order, including the role of the ECJ. May has pledged to end the jurisdiction of the ECJ in the UK. In her letter to Tusk, May had appeared to warn that ongoing security co-operation between Britain and the EU relied on the successful conclusion of a trade deal within two years – something Downing Street has denied. Tusk said that while this had been interpreted as a clear warning by many, it "must be a misunderstanding". "Our partners are wise and decent partners, and this is why I'm absolutely sure no one is interested in using security cooperation as a bargaining chip," he said.



