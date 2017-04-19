The EU Says Its Banking And Medicine Agencies Will Not Stay In Britain

The European Commission has slapped down suggestions that Britain could remain home to the EU's banking and medicines agencies. Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told reporters on Wednesday that EU agencies must be based in the territory of the EU.

A report in the Financial Times over the weekend suggested that Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis did not accept that the two agencies, which employ about 1,000 people in London, would have to relocate once the UK leaves the EU in 2019.

A spokesperson for his department said that no decisions had been taken, and the location of the two agencies would be subject to negotiations.

The report was picked up by other news outlets, which claimed the EU was punishing the UK for Brexit.