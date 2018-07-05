Theresa May Is Taking Her Ministers To The Countryside To Talk Brexit, But They're Losing Hope Of A Deal

Theresa May will bring her senior ministers together to thrash out a Brexit compromise on Friday, but sources in her cabinet, the Conservative party, and European governments are dismissive about her chances of finding a compromise that resolves a seemingly intractable political deadlock.



With the Brexit process approaching its most treacherous point yet, May has summoned her senior ministers to Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, for an all-day summit. After months of bickering between senior ministers, May will attempt to broker a unified government position on the UK’s future economic relationship with the EU, including customs arrangements.

Some ministers were briefed earlier this week by officials on plans May will put forward tomorrow to resolve a stalemate on customs arrangements. They were left confused and unconvinced, according to a well-placed government source.

Sources on all sides of the political process have expressed frustration at May’s cautious approach and are sceptical that she’ll secure an agreement with the EU by the October deadline set by both sides. Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s summit, the chances of Britain crashing out without a deal in March 2019 appear to be mounting by the day.

The source said ministers have privately lamented that May lacks a clear vision for Brexit, which makes her unable to push anything through with conviction. Referring to the latest iteration of her plans, the source compared the prime minister’s moves to a tech startup constantly changing its business model in the hope of finding something that works.



On the back benches, Tory MPs on both sides of the Brexit debate are more pessimistic than ever about the direction of the process, party insiders said.

With a working majority of only 13 in parliament, propped up by Northern Ireland’s DUP, only a handful of rebels need to cross the floor to vote with Labour to defeat the government. And with disgruntled members on both sides, May is facing the extraordinary prospect of both pro- and anti-Brexit MPs joining the opposition to vote against her.

One Remain-supporting Conservative told BuzzFeed News that in trying so hard to put off divisive decisions, May is making nearly everyone in her party unhappy.

MPs on the Remain side are far from united about what to do next, the MP said. Many will side with May ultimately, to avoid further political turmoil, but some are talking about voting against the final deal because, as they see it, even a “soft” Brexit will harm the economy. They hope that voting down the deal would force May to rethink leaving the single market and customs union – or even to hold a second referendum on EU membership.

On the other side of the party, die-hard Eurosceptics are threatening privately to collapse May’s final deal for different reasons.

Some members of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group (ERG) are worried that May will use the Chequers summit to push through a “soft” Brexit, in which the UK will remain closely aligned to the EU’s regulations and institutions after it leaves the bloc.

According to people familiar with their discussions, these MPs believe that voting down the deal would cause the UK to “crash out” of the EU in March 2019, which they regard as a better outcome than remaining in the EU’s regulatory orbit indefinitely. Those ERG hardliners are unpersuaded by arguments that leaving without a deal will be economically catastrophic, or that defeating May will lead to the government falling.

Meanwhile EU leaders are bewildered that the UK is still debating matters that they rejected months ago. The overwhelming feeling in Europe’s capitals, sources in major EU governments said, is that May hasn’t yet grasped the implications of her negotiating “red lines” on leaving the single market and customs union and ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. At the same time, they contend, the EU has been firm and clear on its positions since the referendum two years ago.

EU leaders have repeatedly said that Britain will have to be clear in its demands if negotiations are to progress – and if a deal is to be signed off by the EU’s remaining 27 member states in October.

“We urgently need clarity about every aspect of the future relationship between the EU and the UK,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told May over lunch earlier this week.