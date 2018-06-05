Italy's Far Right Deputy PM Is Having A Massive Argument About Immigration With Mario Balotelli

Italy’s new deputy prime minister has spent the past two days arguing with the country's most famous black footballer about immigration.



The running battle started on Sunday when former Inter Milan and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli said it would send an important signal to migrants who live in Italy if he were made captain of the national team.

“It’s time for Italy to become like many other countries, like France and England, which integrate people that come from outside,” the 27-year-old said. “For me it wouldn’t change much. I’m here to score goals, not to be the captain, and you can be an example even without the armband,” Balotelli said according to a report in newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But it could be an important sign for all those migrants who come to Italy and see me, originally from Africa, become captain of the national team,” Balotelli added.

In a radio interview the next day, far right politician Matteo Salvini, who took office just a few days ago, was asked about Balotelli’s comments, and replied: “The captain should be representative, should play football well, and doesn't have to be white, yellow or green.”

“I hope the manager doesn’t choose the captain for sociological, philosophical or anthropological reasons but because he unites the dressing room, is humble and plays well,” Salvini said. He added: “Balotelli might surprise me, but in the past he hasn’t seemed to me to be a humble person that unites everyone.”

Salvini picked up the issue again at a campaign rally near Rome on Monday evening saying that Balotelli was the latest person to attack his ideas, prompting the crowd to boo the footballer. “Every country has the prophet it deserves,” Salvini said of Balotelli.

The outskirts of Rome, in central Italy, where Salvini was campaigning for upcoming local elections, would have once been an unwinnable area for Salvini’s League party. The party used to be called the Northern League, once advocated secession, and frequently attacked Rome, southern Italy, and Italians from the south of the country.

But Salvini has turned the party into a nationwide force by rebranding as the League, and shifting the focus of its attacks from Rome to Brussels, and its divisive rhetoric from Italians from the south on to migrants – and, it would seem, on Italians with an immigrant background like Balotelli – all under an “Italians first” banner.