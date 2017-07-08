Ivanka Trump Sat In For Her Dad At A G20 Leaders' Meeting

Having accompanied Ivanka to the meeting, POTUS left before returning to later take his place among world leaders. A source told BuzzFeed News: "Incredible!!!"

Ivanka Trump sat in for her father at the start of Saturday's G20 working sessions with the 19 other world leaders attending the summit in Hamburg, Germany, two sources told BuzzFeed News.

One of the sources said: "Incredible!!!" President Donald Trump later returned to take his place. "Ivanka didn't take the floor during her brief 'tenure'," one source said.



One of the sources speculated that Ivanka was at the table because there would be a discussion about women’s empowerment later in the day, adding: “But still!!!”

A Russian negotiator tweeted a photo of Ivanka sat next to UK prime minister Theresa May.



Since March, Ivanka has been in an official, yet unpaid, advisory position to the president, in a move that was designed to soothe ethical worries about her role in the White House. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is also an influential adviser to the president. The session Ivanka attended was about Africa and immigration, and was introduced by the leaders of South Africa, Italy and Turkey. Migration was expected to be one of the most difficult discussions at the G20 Summit with European officials worried that Trump’s controversial views on immigration would add a tricky dimension to discussions about refugees.

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni was expected to tell his fellow leaders: "Countries working to save and welcome [migrants] must not be left alone. Italy is proud of the work it has done in these years, but this needs to become a global effort or in the longer term it will be difficult to sustain."

Gentiloni was expected to add: "We need to invest in Africa for development, to counter the effects of climate change, to stabilise Libya and to fight smugglers." He was also expect to say: "We are all aware of the legal differences refugees and economic migrants. But the latter are 85% of arrivals, and therefore handling and containing [migrant] flows is, and will be, increasingly a European and global challenge. Trump later took the floor and in his intervention he associated uncontrolled migration with the spreading of terrorism and health threats, a source said.

