EU nationals and their families that have lived in the UK for five years will be able to apply for a new settled status after Brexit with rights similar to those of UK citizens, under plans presented by prime minister Theresa May to parliament on Monday.



EU citizens who have resided in the UK for five years at a date to be specified between the triggering of Article 50 (29 March 2017) and Britain’s formal exit from the European Union (29 March 2019) will be eligible for the new status.

A new status will be created

Any EU citizen in the UK for less than five years by that specific date will have the opportunity to stay until they have five years of continued residence to obtain the settled status, according to the proposals, published today by the government.

Although the proposals don’t guarantee all existing rights enjoyed by EU nationals under freedom of movement as well as EU law, the new status aims to provide EU citizens with rights comparable to UK citizens for education, benefits, pensions, and healthcare rights. The plans state:

EU citizens with settled status will continue to have access to UK benefits on the same basis as a comparable UK national under domestic law.



EU citizens arriving before the specified date who do not have five years’ residence at the time of the UK’s exit but who remain legally in the UK on a pathway to settled status will continue to be able to access the same benefits that they can access now – (broadly, equal access for workers/the self-employed and limited access for those not working). If these individuals go on to acquire settled status, they will then be able to access benefits on the same terms as comparable UK residents.



The proposals are contingent on UK nationals living elsewhere in the EU being granted an equivalent status as well as continued access to benefits and services. And, crucially, the right to remain of both UK and EU citizens affected by Brexit is likely to be dependent on the UK and the EU agreeing to an overall exit deal.



The eligibility criteria

The new status is in effect an ID card. The exact eligibility criteria will be set out in due course, the government has said, but the paper published today pledges that the new process will be "streamlined and user-friendly". The proposals say it will include:

A requirement for the applicant to have been resident in the UK for a set length of time. We propose to align this with the current EU general standard for permanent residence – which is in most cases five years; and



An assessment of conduct and criminality, including not being considered a threat to the UK.







The proposals also state that the government will use data it holds, for example on income records, to minimise the burden on applicants.

The right to apply for a new status will apply to family members and partners in the UK

The right to apply for the new status will apply to family members and partners resident in the UK at the cutoff date, including those "who do not yet have five years’ residence."

The plan also extends to the children born to those eligible for the settled status as set out in one of several case studies published by the government alongside its proposals:

Example case study: child born to EU citizen parents qualifying for settled status Audra and Ignas moved to the UK from Lithuania in 2015. They are married and are expecting a baby later this year. After the UK leaves the EU, Audra and Ignas will be able to stay in the UK as now during the grace period without having to apply for permission to do so. Once they have been resident for five years, in 2020, they will be entitled to apply for settled status which will allow them to settle in the UK permanently. When their child is born later this year, their son or daughter will also have the opportunity to stay permanently in the UK. Once they acquire settled status, Audra and Ignas will need to apply for settled status on their child’s behalf. Or they can instead choose to register their child as a British citizen.

However, the same rights will not automatically extend to future family members falling short of the current status under EU law. The government's proposal signals that in future the same threshold – an annual income of at least £18,600 – required of UK citizens who want to bring in a spouse, or new arrangements all together, would apply in such cases:



Future family members of those EU citizens who arrived before the specified date – for example a future spouse - who come to the UK after we leave the EU, will be subject to the same rules that apply to non-EU nationals joining British citizens, or alternatively to the post-exit immigration arrangements for EU citizens who arrive after the specified date.



How does it compare to the EU's proposals?

The UK proposal comes after the European Commission’s Brexit task force published a paper earlier this month outlining its position on how it would like to see the rights of EU27 citizens in Britain, as well as those of Britons residing elsewhere in the UK, guaranteed.



The EU wants to protect and guarantee all existing rights for life. Under the plans put forward today by May, the settled status could be lost if the individual in question leaves the country for more than two years:

Indefinite leave to remain is also known as settlement or ‘settled status’, and having this means that a person can stay in the UK without any time restrictions. Indefinite leave can lapse, if the holder stays outside the UK for a continuous period of more than two years.







The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the proposals required more ambition, clarity and guarantees.

