France Is Electing A New President Today

France is electing a new president on Sunday, with centrist independent Emmanuel Macron the firm favourite in the run-off against the far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen.

If the polls are right, as they were in the first round two weeks ago, 39-year-old Macron will become the country’s youngest ever president. Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte was a year older when elected in 1848.



Macron’s campaign was hit by a hacking attack on Friday night, and campaign emails were leaked online. The campaign said fake documents had been added to the online dump. It is not know what impact, if any, this might have on voting intention. Reporting on the election, polls, and campaigning are all banned by the country’s election laws on the eve of the vote.

In the first round, Macron won 24% of the vote to Le Pen’s 21.5%.



Polls close between 7pm and 8pm local time, with initial projections released shortly after that. Two weeks ago both the polling, and the projections, were spot on.

Whatever the outcome, the election has redrawn French politics. For the first time, no candidate from the country’s mainstream parties is in the runoff. Macron has never been elected to public office, and founded his party, En Marche! (On the Move!), just over a year ago. Le Pen, meanwhile, is set to win the National Front’s highest ever number of votes.



Traditional political dividing lines were replaced by a contest shaped by identity, attitudes to globalisation and the choice between open or closed economies and societies.

No two candidates embodied this choice as clearly as Macron and Le Pen. Their respective views of the world are diametrically opposite.



Macron was endorsed by Barack Obama and German chancellor Angela Merkel. Le Pen was endorsed by Brexit campaigner and radio host Nigel Farage, and received the tacit approval of Donald Trump.

The campaign to succeed François Hollande, who will leave the presidency as France’s most unpopular president, has been shaped by economic anxiety, a national identity crisis, and terrorism.



Macron ran on an unapologetically pro-EU platform. He campaigned on openness, free trade, and in defence of globalisation.

Le Pen promises to exit the euro and wants to hold a referendum on EU membership as a key plank of her protectionist, nationalist, and populist manifesto. She also wants to all but put a stop to immigration, and says globalisation and Islamism are the two biggest threats facing France.

According to one poll, unemployment, the EU and security were the top election issues for voters.



#Elections2017 : mobilisation en légère hausse, comprise entre 76%-80%, contre 73%-78% la semaine dernière…

In the two weeks between the first and second rounds, the polls have consistently given Macron a lead of about 20 points.



Rolling average of all polls asking voters who they would support in a Macron-Le Pen second round. BuzzFeed News ID: 11017757

The final phase of the election has seens concerns over the possibility of a low abstention rate, especially among far-left voters. Of the main candidates, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is the only one to not have formally endorsed Macron, and some polls indicate that as many as 40% of his voters will not cast a ballot on Sunday.



The polls place turnout at around 75%. It would be the lowest level since 1969.

Still, the numbers haven’t moved much over the past two weeks. Indeed, Le Pen has been polling around the same levels since mid-2013. If she is to pull off a surprise far greater than Donald’s Trump election in America, she needs to hope not only for low turnout, but for millions more people to actually vote for her than polls currently indicate.

One of her main problems is that tor many, Sunday’s vote will be about rejecting what she, and her party, stand for. Nearly 60% of Macron’s vote is a rejection of the other candidate, according to a poll by the firm Odoxa.

Although this trend isn’t all that novel in French politics, where a run-off is often about the rejection of one of the two candidates, it has increased compared to recent elections. A third of Sarkozy’s 2007 vote was cast against his Socialist opponent, and half of Hollande’s support five years later was a rejection of Sarkozy, according to the same polling company.

“As we say in French, ‘in the first round, we choose; in the second, we eliminate,’” Bruno Jeanbart of the firm OpinionWay told BuzzFeed News after the first round.



Pascal Pavani / AFP / Getty Images ID: 11017262

A number of polls show that voters thought Le Pen was quickest off the blocks after the 23 April vote.



Just a few days after the first round vote, Le Pen sprung a surprise visit to a factory threatened by closure in northern France where Macron was campaigning.

As she took selfies with party supporters, Macron was met with jeers and calls of “Marine présidente” by a picket line of angry workers.



Then, in one of the highlights of the entire campaign, Macron spent nearly an hour debating with the workers, in what was at times a fiery exchange livestreamed on Facebook, and viewed nearly 650,000 times. He left shaking hands with the workers.

An electrifying half hour of politics from Macron at Whirlpool. Anger, hostility, fierce arguments ended with handshakes and 'some' smiles

On Wednesday, the incident was picked up in the final televised debate between the two candidates.

You were booed,” Le Pen said.



“I spent hours with the workers. I didn’t spend 15 minutes to take a few selfies,” he replied.

During the course of two and a half hours, the debate’s tone often took a ferocious turn, with the two candidates trading insults numerous times. In front of 16.5 million viewers, the differences between the two could not have been more stark. There was not a single point they agreed on.

“I am against everything Madame Le Pen says,” Macron said at one point.

Le Pen called him the candidate of “savage globalisation” who would bring about the “uberisation of society”, and accused him of being complacent about terrorism and Islamic fundamentalism.

Praising Brexit, and what she said was a strong British economy after last year’s referendum, Le Pen accused Macron of running “project fear”, a reference to how the Leave campaign dubbed some of Remain’s arguments during the UK’s vote on EU membership.

When Le Pen tried to paint him as the candidate of the “establishment” and the “system”, he hit back saying she was a “parasite” on the very system she was criticising.

He described her as “unworthy” of being president, adding, in one of the most tweeted moments of the night: “Madame Le Pen, France deserves better than you.”

After the debate, a poll found that Macron was seen as more convincing by a majority of voters that had watched the debate. His lead in the polls since widened to more than 20 points.

Stephane Mahe / Reuters ID: 11014367

Despite attempts to clean up the party’s image, the Front National’s membership and leadership remain mired in xenophobia, populism, and nativism.



Le Pen herself denied French responsibility in the deportation of Jews during World War II. And when she temporarily stepped aside as party leader after the first round to focus on the campaign (and try to broaden her appeal), the chosen interim leader was forced to resign days later amid accusations of Holocaust denial.



