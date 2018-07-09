European Diplomats Are Struggling To Get Their Heads Around The Latest Mess In UK Politics

The double resignations of British foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis have left European officials and diplomats puzzled and disappointed.
Europe’s capitals had hoped that the agreement reached by Theresa May at Chequers on Friday would have finally provided clarity on Britain’s negotiation position, and marked a turning point in Brexit talks with the European Union after months of deadlock. Instead, they have been left wondering whether May will be in her job for much longer.
“We’re disappointed,” a European diplomat said. "We all want negotiations to succeed. We were all waiting for the white paper next week. Now we don’t know if she will be in position in two weeks."
Davis’ resignation late on Sunday night had been interpreted as a bump in the road as May’s cabinet finally came together around a common position. But Johnson’s resignation on Monday has raised fears that the fragile consensus achieved just three days ago was already falling apart, the diplomat added.
News of Johnson’s resignation came as the presidents of the European Commission and Council were holding a press conference in Brussels with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. Informed of the news, Jean-Claude Juncker replied sarcastically that the resignation showed that May’s cabinet was clearly united around the Chequers plan.
Meanwhile in London, Johnson’s deliberations over whether to resign meant that he failed to turn up at a summit the UK was hosting on the Western Balkans at which he was due to speak.
“What kind of message does it send to the negotiations if you are not even able to be present at your own summit,” the European diplomat said.
“Look at everything happening in the country right now. The novichok attack, a NATO summit, Trump and so on. The feeling is that Britain is not in a good condition,” the diplomat added.
Other diplomats told BuzzFeed News on Monday that they thought Johnson leaving the foreign office could work in May’s favour if she can hold onto office.
“He is hated,” a second diplomat said.
Another senior official told BuzzFeed News: “It could strengthen her, if he [Johnson] doesn’t challenge her.”
The official added: “I think it will actually help her, even with the EU.”
But officials and diplomats believe that any help would mostly be presentational because the 27 member states are unlikely to allow any move that could jeopardize the integrity of the single market, and its four freedoms (goods, services, capital, and people).
An initial assessment of May’s new Brexit plan, which was shared with BuzzFeed News, suggests her proposals cross red lines set out by the EU’s remaining 27 member states in their negotiating guidelines.
EU capitals have been left guessing at what might happen next. And regardless of May’s future, the underlying differences between the UK and the EU’s negotiating stances are unlikely to go away with Davis and Johnson leaving.
