EU Leaders Could Ramp Up No-Deal Planning From Next Week If They're Not Convinced By Theresa May Tonight

BRUSSELS — The European Union could start releasing documents detailing the dire consequences of a no-deal Brexit as early as next week if Theresa May fails to convince leaders of the 27 remaining states at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday that she is willing and able to agree a compromise that unlocks the stalemate over the Northern Irish border.



European officials and diplomats told BuzzFeed News that they are hoping the UK’s prime minister doesn’t make the same mistakes she made in Salzburg when she addresses the leaders on Wednesday evening before they have dinner, without her.

At the Salzburg summit last month, May doubled down on her Chequers-or-nothing mantra and was heavily rebuffed.

This week’s European Council summit of EU leaders was meant to be a moment of truth: The withdrawal agreement, the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, agreed; an early draft blueprint of the future EU–UK relationship published; and the path for a special meeting in mid-November as a ceremony to sign off on a final package paved.

But none of those will now happen this week. An exit deal is close, officials on both sides claim, but the unresolved issues are substantive, and not minutiae that can be fudged away — and greater still are May’s domestic political difficulties.

Although the EU’s own processes would, technically, allow negotiations to stretch into early 2019, officials and diplomats BuzzFeed News spoke to this week indicated that December’s European Council summit is likely to be the last possible date to seal a deal because of the time needed by the UK parliament to ratify any agreement.

As a result, the 27 leaders may decide to go ahead with a November special summit but use it to talk about their preparations for no deal should there be insufficient progress over the next few weeks, one diplomat told BuzzFeed News.

Two EU officials told BuzzFeed News that the EU has held off releasing a series of notes that spell out the impact of a no-deal Brexit, and how Brussels plans to address these. Release of the documents could begin as early as next week, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the plans.

Negotiations have run aground on the issue of the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland under all circumstances. Britain wants the backstop to be time-limited, and to apply to the whole UK. The EU demands it be all-weather, applicable until and unless there is another workable solution in place, and for parts of it to be unique to Northern Ireland.

The latest ideas floated by the EU include an offer to extend the transition period by 12 months into 2021, and a softer rebranding of the backstop, which would see the EU’s insurance policy used only if an alternative — that envisions the UK in a customs union with the EU, and Northern Ireland remaining, in effect, in the EU’s single market for goods — and a future trade deal aren’t agreed in time.

Taken together, the thinking is that the two proposals, which would need to be fleshed out in detail and formally agreed by EU leaders, act as a strong enough hint that the backstop would never be deployed.

“The longer transition gives more time, and minimises the risk of the backstop ever being needed,” a senior diplomat from a major EU government told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday. “The backstop is a solution to be used in case of an emergency, only if we cannot agree on future arrangements,” said the diplomat.

“We are spending so much time debating the insurance policy instead of the close future relationship that we all want."

The diplomat warned, however, that the EU’s position — and the leaders’ backing of Ireland — was unshakeable.

Asked what would happen to the Northern Ireland border in the event of no deal, the diplomat said: "I don’t know," adding that Northern Ireland would be one of many, many issues. No deal would be a "catastrophe that we all want to avoid", they said.

The November summit in the format originally envisioned is unlikely to be agreed by leaders over dinner, the same diplomat predicted.

“One possible outcome is that [it] becomes conditional on progress over the next few weeks,” the diplomat said when asked to set out best-case scenarios for Wednesday’s dinner. “There is no point leaders meeting with nothing to discuss,” the diplomat said.