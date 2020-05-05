The EU Didn't Tell European Governments It Agreed To China Removing Coronavirus References From An Op-Ed Written In Their Name

The European Union failed to consult with member states before agreeing to demands from China’s foreign ministry to remove references to the spread of the coronavirus from an opinion piece the 27 governments jointly published in a news outlet owned by the Communist Party of China, according to correspondence seen by BuzzFeed News.



Diplomats from several European countries confirmed that their governments had not been consulted and some only found out about the changes to the article after it was published.

One of the diplomats said there had been no discussion about the piece in capitals, nor among diplomatic missions in Brussels. They noted the irony of the incident happening just a few days after World Press Freedom Day on Sunday.

Another diplomat described the decision to accept China’s request as “weak”, while a third said member states being kept in the dark was “really bad”.

Publication of the article was coordinated by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s foreign security policy agency, in Beijing.

To mark the 45th anniversary of EU-China relations, the EU ambassador to China and the ambassadors to China of the 27 EU member states jointly published an op-ed on the China Daily website on May 6.

BuzzFeed News first reported on Wednesday that China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had references to the coronavirus spreading from China to the rest of the world removed from the article and didn't grant permission to publish a Chinese version of the piece in the People’s Daily newspaper.

An EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy later confirmed that the article had been changed following demands by the Chinese government.

"The EU Delegation to China was informed that the publication could only take place with the agreement of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the spokesperson said.

“The EU Delegation decided nevertheless to proceed with the publication of the Op-Ed with considerable reluctance, as it considered it important to communicate very important messages on EU policy priorities, notably on climate change and sustainability, human rights, multilateralism and the global response to the coronavirus.”