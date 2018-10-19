BRUSSELS — Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte called on other EU leaders to follow the Netherlands’ longstanding policy of restricting arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the suspected murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Three European government and EU sources told BuzzFeed News that Rutte raised the case during a foreign policy discussion on Thursday with leaders of the 28 EU states.



But while EU leaders expressed concern over Khashoggi’s disappearance, they failed to take any collective action as a bloc.

One summit participant BuzzFeed News spoke to after the meeting said a small number of colleagues had hinted at a more cautious approach because Saudi Arabia was a strategic partner.

After the meeting, Rutte told reporters he was very worried about Khashoggi’s disappearance, and had urged other governments to replicate the Dutch government’s policy of limiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Rutte fell short of calling for sanctions.

Arms sales to Saudi Arabia have become increasingly controversial because of the kingdom's lead role in a coalition conducting airstrike in Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians and injured many more.

A UN report published earlier this year said the coalition bombing campaign, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, had hit "residential areas, markets, funerals, weddings, detention facilities, civilian boats and even medical facilities" with "little evidence of any attempt by the parties to minimise civilian casualties".



On 9 August, 40 children were killed when a bomb dropped from a Saudi-led coalition plane hit a school bus. The weapon was sold to Saudi Arabia by the US, analysis of the debris found.

But while the UN said there were grounds to believe that individuals in the coalition may have committed war crimes, the US and the UK have repeatedly refused to consider stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

