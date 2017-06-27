British Nationals Living In The EU Are Not Happy With Theresa May's Proposals

British citizens living in the EU say they are frustrated by proposals put forward in a paper by Theresa May on Monday to guarantee their rights and are urging the government to do much more to protect those living and working in Europe.



“Apart from the fact that paper makes very few detailed mentions of UK citizens in Europe – even though we represent by far the largest national group of people who will be impacted by the citizens' rights deal – the government strategy is clearly putting our future rights at risk," said Jane Golding, chair of British in Europe, the largest coalition group of British citizens living and working in Europe.

"It insists on both reciprocity and on restricting some of the current rights of EU citizens living in the UK. That means that the EU may well respond with measures to restrict some of our current rights too. That would be the exact opposite to Theresa May’s stated intention to use reciprocity in order to protect those rights."

The feeling among a number of UK citizens the group has spoken to is that more attention has been paid to the 3 million EU citizens in the UK than on the 1 million Britons living in one of the 27 EU countries.

Golding continued: “The UK government’s offer lacks clarity in comparison to the detailed EU offer published at the end of May. There is very little here about what Theresa May actually wants to achieve for us and how our rights should be protected, despite the UK government emphasising all along that they wanted to protect the rights of British citizens living in the EU."

She said UK citizens living in the EU faced “the risk of being the sacrificial lambs of Brexit, while the government focuses instead on immigration arrangements for EU citizens already in the UK".

The offer published by the UK this week is contingent on UK nationals living elsewhere in the EU being granted an equivalent status, and is dependent on an overall deal being agreed.

And while there is an expectation that the EU will offer reciprocal treatment for UK nationals resident in its member states, it is unclear exactly what the British government means by reciprocity in this case.

Maintaining the status quo for UK nationals would mean that Britons living in the EU27 would have more rights than EU nationals living in the UK. There are also questions over how the UK would get around the European Court of Justice, if it asked for new measures to to be encoded in EU law.

A reciprocal approach based on the immigration laws of each member state, on the other hand, would lead to a different suite of rights depending on the country. Such an arrangement would also be difficult for the UK to enforce, experts have suggested.

“This may be an opening gambit but at the moment, because this is an issue for the UK vis-a-vis EU citizens’ rights going forward, we lose family reunification rights – bringing over sick relatives, going back to the UK with non-UK, EU spouses – which we currently have in our countries of residence, just like EU citizens in the UK," said British in Europe deputy chair Fiona Godfrey.

Both Godfrey and Golding attended a briefing with Brexit ministers on Monday when the proposals were released.