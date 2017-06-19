Brexit Negotiations Between The UK And The EU Have Finally Started Today

Today's discussions are expected to mostly centre on how best to structure the process, but the rights of EU nationals remains at the top of the agenda when talks begin in earnest.

Brexit negotiations have officially started today nearly a year after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Arriving in Brussels to meet with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Brexit secretary David Davis said he wanted to approach talks in a “positive and constructive” manner.

“While there will be undoubtedly challenging times ahead of us in the negotiations, we will do all that we can to ensure that we deliver a deal that works in the best interests of all citizens,” Davis told reporters. Britain is “determined to build a strong and special partnership with our European allies and friends,” he added. Monday’s discussions are expected to mostly centre on how to structure the talks and the process the negotiations will follow. Barnier said: “We must first tackle the uncertainties caused by Brexit, first for citizens, but also for the beneficiaries of EU policies, and for the impact on borders, in particular Ireland." He added that today's aim was to identify and prioritise a timetable.

Article 50 negotiations just started. #Brexit

Barnier has a mandate from the EU’s 27 member states to focus on guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals living in the UK as well as the rights of Britons residing elsewhere in the EU. The European Commission’s Brexit taskforce recently published a paper outlining its position. The other priorities will be to agree a method to calculate the UK’s financial and EU budget commitments, and finding a solution that would avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The EU’s negotiating guidelines also state that ensuring there isn’t a legal vacuum immediately after the UK leaves the EU should be discussed in the first stage of talks. Only once the EU27 determine that “sufficient progress” has been made on these issues will talks be able to progress to a second phase, where the two sides will begin to scope out the future of relationship. Until recently the UK insisted it wanted withdrawal talks to run alongside negotiations about the future, but there are signs this position has now softened. Britain has all but acknowledged that the talks will be phased: At a press conference in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron last week, May referred to the “good process" set out by EU.

During the first phase of talks, EU negotiators are expected to go through a list of rights of EU nationals line-by-line. The UK has said on several occasions that it wants to guarantee the EU nationals' rights, and the UK government has briefed that it plans to soon make a "generous offer".

However, the crux of this debate isn’t only about protecting all existing rights but how to reciprocally guarantee them in future too. A second priority in the early stages of talks will be ensuring the peace process in Northern Ireland isn’t hindered, and both parties want to avoid a hard border. How this will be achieved in practice – as Britain ends freedom of movement and exits the Customs Union – is still unclear. Discussions about the so-called Brexit bill – the cost of Britain leaving the EU – will also focus on finding a method to calculate a figure. This is likely to be driven by politics as much as by maths with numerous voices in the UK arguing that Britain owes the EU nothing. The EU has also argued that the withdrawal deal would need the oversight of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in order to be enforced, and to have the ability to sort out any possible disputes in future. However, ending ECJ jurisdiction over UK law is one area that the UK government has said is not negotiable.

Since prime minister Theresa May failed to win the strong majority she had set out to do, there has been much talk about the possibility of a “softer Brexit”. This could mean the economy and jobs taking priority over immigration – one of the key arguments in the case for leaving the EU. However, there is no sign the government has changed its position on the substance that such an approach would require: halting freedom of movement, pulling out of the customs union, materially reducing payments towards the EU budget, and ending the ECJ’s oversight on UK law after Britain leaves the EU.

