A Catering Company Accused Of Funding Russian Meddling In The US Election Was A Supplier To The UK Embassy In Moscow

The British Embassy in Moscow used the services of a Russian catering company that was charged with conspiracy in connection with allegations of interfering in the 2016 US election as part of an indictment returned last Friday by special prosector Robert Mueller.

BuzzFeed News understands that the St. Petersburg and Moscow-based company, Concord Catering, was a supplier to the UK’s diplomatic mission in the Russian capital until December 2013, just a few months before operations to interfere with the US political system allegedly began. After the contract with the catering company ended, the embassy launched a competitive tender, and Concord decided not to put itself forward for it.

Still, the embassy’s logo remained listed as a client on the catering company’s website up until November 2017. It was taken down three months ago upon request of the UK Foreign Office – and only after BuzzFeed News approached the British government to ask about the embassy’s relationship with Concord.

The Foreign Office confirmed in November, and again on Sunday, that the Moscow embassy had a contractual relationship with the catering company until the end of 2013, but declined to provide an on the record comment for this story.

