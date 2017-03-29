Theresa May Will Trigger Brexit Today

Theresa May signs the Article 50 letter, as she prepares to trigger the start of the UK's formal withdrawal from the EU.

Theresa May has signed a letter that will formally announce the UK's exit from the European Union. It will be hand-delivered by Britain's EU ambassador, Sir Tim Barrow, to the president of the European council at 12.30pm today.

In a statement to MPs, May will promise to represent everyone in the United Kingdom in the forthcoming negotiations with the EU, including EU nationals who have made Britain their home.

“When I sit around the negotiating table in the months ahead, I will represent every person in the whole United Kingdom – young and old, rich and poor, city, town, country and all the villages and hamlets in between,"

"And yes, those EU nationals who have made this country their home. It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country," the Prime Minister will say.

Last night May called German chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, and Jean Claude Junker, the president of the European Commission, to update them ahead of the letter.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said: "In separate calls, they agreed that a strong EU was in everyone’s interests and that the UK would remain a close and committed ally.



“They also agreed on the importance of entering into negotiations in a constructive and positive spirit, and of ensuring a smooth and orderly exit process.



“The Chancellor, the European Council President, and the European Commission President thanked the Prime Minister for her calls," they added.

Under Article 50 Britain and Europe have two years to reach an agreement, meaning the UK will leave on 29 March 2019, unless the deadline for negotiations is extended.

However, there will be little movement on the European side until the end of next month, when a meeting of 27 EU leaders, without the UK, will agree to give the European Commission a mandate to negotiate with the UK. The negotiation guidelines, based on this mandate won't be seen until May.



In her speech to MPs, May will say that the triggering of Article 50 is a moment for the country to come together: "We all want to see a Britain that is stronger than it is today. We all want a country that is fairer so that everyone has the chance to succeed.

"We all want a nation that is safe and secure for our children and grandchildren. We all want to live in a truly Global Britain that gets out and builds relationships with old friends and new allies around the world," she will say.

She will add that the government's plan for Britain includes: "Ambitions that unite us, so that we are no longer defined by the vote we cast, but by our determination to make a success of the result.

"We are one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.

