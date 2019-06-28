Theresa May Met Vladimir Putin For The First Time Since The Salisbury Attack And It Looked Extremely Awkward

Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here's the moment Theresa May formally met Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Salisbury attack.

PA

May was sitting down for talks with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan – the first formal meeting between the pair since former spy Sergei Skripal was attacked with Novichok in Salisbury. An innocent British woman died as a result.

PA

Prior to the meeting, May had said she would take a hard line with Putin, and was set to demand that the Salisbury attack suspects be handed over to Britain.

"Russia needs to recognise its acts and stop acting in this way," says Prime Minister Theresa May, ahead of a meeting with Vladimir Putin later today, "I will be very clear with President Putin" https://t.co/UVy91gCSoO
By all accounts, the eventual meeting was frosty.

NEW: Theresa May told Vladimir Putin there can be no "normalisation" of relations until Russia stops "irresponsible" activity. PM adds that she will "unequivocally" defend liberal values and LGBT rights - direct riposte to Russian President's FT interview.
Last night, Putin gave an interview to the Financial Times in which he claimed liberalism had become "obsolete", and that the public had turned against immigration and multiculturalism. He also described claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US election as "mythical".

After his approach was reportedly criticized by May, the man expected to succeed May as prime minister, Boris Johnson, also attacked Putin over his views.

Today’s ⁦@EveningStandard⁩ exclusive as Boris defends liberalism against Putin
Johnson told the Evening Standard that "Putin will be proved wrong by history — liberalism will continue to triumph."

