 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Politics

The Tories Incorrectly Announced Chris Grayling As Party Chair On Twitter And Everyone's Ripping The Piss

Oh dear.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So, early on in Theresa May's much-heralded cabinet reshuffle, ~this~ happened...

BBC confirming Grayling appointment but advisers saying its speculation and he hasn't been to no10 yet. The Conserv… https://t.co/aFY53ovpKG
Anushka Asthana @GuardianAnushka

BBC confirming Grayling appointment but advisers saying its speculation and he hasn't been to no10 yet. The Conserv… https://t.co/aFY53ovpKG

Reply Retweet Favorite

It remains unclear at the time of writing exactly how the cock-up happened, but Twitter reports abound that a Tory staffer based the announcement on a TV news report before realising their mistake.

Advertisement

Anyway, the tweet was deleted and you can guess what happened next...

I think Grayling’s time at CCHQ will be seen as a golden age, free from gaffes or blunders.
Paul Richards @Labourpaul

I think Grayling’s time at CCHQ will be seen as a golden age, free from gaffes or blunders.

Reply Retweet Favorite

...

Chris Grayling's reign as Tory party chairman in full
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

Chris Grayling's reign as Tory party chairman in full

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone took the piss.

"...Chris Grayling."
Robbie Collin @robbiereviews

"...Chris Grayling."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Chris Grayling's 2 minute tenure as Party Chairman recognised on wikipedia
Alex Hacillo @AlexHatsila

Chris Grayling's 2 minute tenure as Party Chairman recognised on wikipedia

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
"I'm hoping to get a few more cabinet positions in before the deadline today. Got a few promising opportunities lin… https://t.co/ETYbtTsaXd
Ned Donovan @Ned_Donovan

"I'm hoping to get a few more cabinet positions in before the deadline today. Got a few promising opportunities lin… https://t.co/ETYbtTsaXd

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people noticed that being the subject of a cancelled announcement was somewhat appropriate.

Chris Grayling being announced as imminent Conservative party chairmen then having it immediately be cancelled and… https://t.co/h1hN6Y0kLe
Dean Burnett @garwboy

Chris Grayling being announced as imminent Conservative party chairmen then having it immediately be cancelled and… https://t.co/h1hN6Y0kLe

Reply Retweet Favorite
The @conservatives would like to apologise for the cancellation of a tweet announcing the arrival of Transport Secr… https://t.co/IjI1UmxxJI
Andy McDonald MP @AndyMcDonaldMP

The @conservatives would like to apologise for the cancellation of a tweet announcing the arrival of Transport Secr… https://t.co/IjI1UmxxJI

Reply Retweet Favorite
https://t.co/Od09f6gJnU
Emily Ashton @elashton

https://t.co/Od09f6gJnU

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a few digs at the Tories' digital skills...

When you're not sure if you are Conservative Party Chairman or not.
Scott Bryan @scottygb

When you're not sure if you are Conservative Party Chairman or not.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Then there were the history lessons...

That happened with me and Ed Davey. I was trade minister for 30 minutes https://t.co/C4oD8h60U8
Ed Vaizey @edvaizey

That happened with me and Ed Davey. I was trade minister for 30 minutes https://t.co/C4oD8h60U8

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Grayling tweet debacle is small fry when you consider Tony Blair once accidentally appointed Alan Johnson to a… https://t.co/bpdduCpgNU
Max @maxrodgers_

The Grayling tweet debacle is small fry when you consider Tony Blair once accidentally appointed Alan Johnson to a… https://t.co/bpdduCpgNU

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then, about an hour later, the party announced Brandon Lewis had the job...

Updated graphic just tweeted by CCHQ
Tom Hamilton @thhamilton

Updated graphic just tweeted by CCHQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

...by quote-tweeting a deleted tweet.

twitter.com

Because someone at Number 10 bollocksed it up.

Going so well. Downing Street's first tweet of Brandon Lewis's appointment deleted because they made a typo in "por… https://t.co/VRihdjh6vO
Tim Sculthorpe @timsculthorpe

Going so well. Downing Street's first tweet of Brandon Lewis's appointment deleted because they made a typo in "por… https://t.co/VRihdjh6vO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh dear.

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Ukpolitics

Advertisement