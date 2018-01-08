So, early on in Theresa May's much-heralded cabinet reshuffle, ~this~ happened...
It remains unclear at the time of writing exactly how the cock-up happened, but Twitter reports abound that a Tory staffer based the announcement on a TV news report before realising their mistake.
Anyway, the tweet was deleted and you can guess what happened next...
...
Everyone took the piss.
A lot of people noticed that being the subject of a cancelled announcement was somewhat appropriate.
There were a few digs at the Tories' digital skills...
Then there were the history lessons...
And then, about an hour later, the party announced Brandon Lewis had the job...
...by quote-tweeting a deleted tweet.
Because someone at Number 10 bollocksed it up.
