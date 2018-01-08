Share On more Share On more

BBC confirming Grayling appointment but advisers saying its speculation and he hasn't been to no10 yet. The Conserv… https://t.co/aFY53ovpKG

So, early on in Theresa May's much-heralded cabinet reshuffle, ~this~ happened...

It remains unclear at the time of writing exactly how the cock-up happened, but Twitter reports abound that a Tory staffer based the announcement on a TV news report before realising their mistake.