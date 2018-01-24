The Financial Times reported on allegations that groping and sexual harassment took place at a secretive black-tie fundraising dinner.

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the body that represents charities in England, has advised its members not to accept donations from the Presidents Club in the wake of an explosive Financial Times story that uncovered allegations of groping and sexual harassment at a secretive black tie dinner. Elizabeth Chamberlain, head of policy at the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, told BuzzFeed News: "Any reputable charity would be horrified to be associated with an event like this. Sexual abuse at an event that claims fundraising for children's charities as its aim is particularly deplorable." On whether charities would accept donations from the event, Chamberlain said: "Charities would think hard about whether it's worth damaging their own reputation over. Accepting a donation would suggest they approved of how the money was raised. I doubt many charities would want to take the money now they have become aware of what has gone on." As the pressure intensified on both donors and beneficiaries of the charity on Wednesday morning, Great Ormond Street children's hospital in London said it was shocked by the revelations and announced it would be returning previous donations.

The GOSH Charity official response to reports today around the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.

Later on Wednesday, the Evelina children's hospital said it would also be returning donations to the Presidents' Club.

The response from Evelina London regarding reports on the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner.

The Charities Commission, which regulates charities in England and Wales, said it would urgently look into the matter and pointed out that all trustees have a responsibility to make sure staff were properly protected.

"The public hold charities to the highest standards, both in what they do and how they go about it. They will rightly be dismayed by the reports they have read today and will consider that the alleged behaviour has no place being taken in the name of charity, whether raising funds for good causes or not," said Tracy Howarth, the commission's head of regulatory compliance, said in an emailed statement. "Charities have a duty to fundraise responsibly and in line with their values. Trustees must also consider the well-being and protection of staff and all those who come into contact with their charity – not just those they are there to help. "We are aware of concerns reported by the Financial Times about the Presidents’ Club Charity Dinner. We are assessing these allegations as a matter of urgency and will be contacting the Presidents Club Charitable Trust." Undercover reporters for the Financial Times posed as hostesses for the evening and revealed the women were paid £150 and told to wear black underwear and “sexy” black shoes to match the outfits provided. One guest at the charity auction allegedly told a hostess: “I want you to down that glass, rip off your knickers, and dance on that table.” Lots on offer allegedly included plastic surgery “to spice up your wife” and lunch with foreign secretary Boris Johnson. The report has provoked a fierce reaction from across the political spectrum:

Let's hope every man who attended this event will think twice before accepting another invitation to a 'men only' e… https://t.co/hqjGi3QFZR

Every penny raised at the gropey event should've donated to children and adult sexual violence services

Yeah because rich dudes who attend charity events never sexually abuse. Give me strength

Aidan Warner, the NCVO's external relations manager, said: "Some people would say charities should take the money from these events and do good with it. But the charities will want to think about what sort of message that sends - does it just act as encouragement for people to put on events like this, would it call into question the charity's own principles, could it alienate other supporters?"

He continued: "Turning down major donations is something any charity will think carefully about but it's not just about that one donation, there's a bigger picture which they will be conscious of. The easy thing is to take the money but sensible charities know there are wider considerations to take into account. Taking money from an event like this wouldn't meet the standards that charities set for themselves or that the public expects of them."

Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and CEO of the global advertising giant WPP, said the company would withdraw its longstanding support for the event. The company sponsored a table at this year's event, according to the FT, as it has in previous years. He told the Today programme on Wednesday: "We issued a statement last night saying we won’t support the charity in future, which is regrettable because it is a charity that supports numerous children’s charities and has done a lot of good work."



“I was groped several times” – journalist @miss_marriage went undercover for the @FT’s story alleging groping and s… https://t.co/dlHfaeMSsH

The Presidents Club has pledged to carry out a full investigation into the allegations. In a statement a spokesperson said: “The Presidents Club recently hosted its annual dinner, raising several million pounds for disadvantaged children.

"The organisers are appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken."

